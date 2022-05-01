As my team and I were making final preparations for this year’s Idaho Gives, organized statewide by the Idaho Nonprofit Center, I couldn’t help but reflect on how fulfilling philanthropy can be for an individual. It could be giving $10 or $10,000; time or talent.
I would argue that humans give because we need to. It helps to transform both our life and the life of the recipient. Maya Angelou described it perfectly: “… giving liberates the soul of the giver.”
When this concept was presented to me, it struck me as both novel and radical. I had always assumed that the primary drivers of giving must be inherently self-serving — a tax break, for example. Although those types of incentives do matter, giving is about connecting with a purpose beyond ourselves.
Individual giving accounts for more than two-thirds of all charitable giving, according to Giving USA’s Annual Report on Philanthropy — completely dwarfing donations from foundations (19% of all giving), giving by bequest (9%), and giving by corporations (4%).
The importance that individual donors will play during Idaho Gives 2022 and in shaping the outcomes for local nonprofits cannot be overstated. Idaho runs on nonprofits.
In a small government state, it’s nonprofits that make our communities healthy, vibrant, wonderful places to call home. If we care about the quality of life in our local communities, then we need to care about the health and financial success of our local nonprofits.
So as Idaho Gives takes place on May 2-5, I invite you to join thousands of your fellow Idahoans and visit IdahoGives.org to make financial gifts to the causes you care about.
We give because it transforms us. Idaho Gives because it’s who we are.
Kevin joined the Idaho Nonprofit Center in July of 2021 after previously serving as CEO of the United Way of Southeastern Idaho. He brings experience in both the education and social impact sector, internationally and domestically having worked in both Uganda and Chile.