Idaho Republicans have nothing to fear when it comes to voting. Increased voter turnout in the Gem State tends to benefit our party, not harm it.
According to the Secretary of State’s voter rolls from June 2020, Idaho has 907,276 total registered voters. Of those, 487,639 are registered Republican voters, while just over 127,499 people are registered Democrats. Yes, there are about 280,000 who register as “unaffiliated,” but the results show that many of these voters are libertarian-leaning Republicans. In Idaho, we have closed primaries, meaning you can only vote one party’s ballot during a primary election. In a Republican supermajority state like ours, the primary tends to be where the winners are decided, not a general election. Even though some Idaho Democrats claim they register unaffiliated in order to vote in GOP primaries (since usually their party’s pick doesn’t stand a mathematical chance of winning statewide), the numbers simply don’t back up the talking points that universal mail-in voting harms Idaho Republicans.
Election experts around the country report that a person has a better chance of being struck by lightning than falling victim to widely-hyped ballot fraud. Our neighboring state of Utah, which launched a universal vote-by-mail system in 2012, remains one of the most reliably Republican states in the country.
“The key difference between what we did and what’s trying to happen on the national scene is ours was voluntary,” State Rep. Steve Eliason, a Republican who sponsored the state’s first vote-by-mail legislation, told the Deseret News. “It wasn’t crammed down any political subdivision’s throat.”
Rep. Eliason’s point is key, and I am glad that Idaho isn’t requiring only mail ballots. People have the freedom here to choose how they vote, and that’s a good thing. Choosing to vote absentee in Ada County, where the virus is raging, makes far more sense than somewhere like Shoshone or Camas County, where the numbers of infected individuals is far lower and more under control.
There are rumblings, amplified in the national media and even the White House, that voters may face intimidation at the polls. Again, I believe Idaho voters should have little to fear on this front. There are both federal laws and state laws that prevent any sort of intimidation or electioneering at the polls. For example, a person cannot campaign within 100 feet of any polling location, or obstruct doors to prevent someone from casting their vote. They also can’t collect signatures for any petition or pass out mailers for or against a particular candidate.
Furthermore, Idaho’s county clerks do an excellent job of securing ballots and ensuring accessible polling places. According to Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane, who started the Idaho Elections Conference, says that clerks from around the state work to share best practices for their offices to ensure fair and safe access to the polls.
“We take our responsibility to protect the integrity of the vote very seriously,” McGrane told me. “We work together to share resources and safeguard the process.”
Idahoans have the right to vote without any sort of interference or intimidation, whether that’s in the comfort of their own home or at their regular polling place. If you do feel voter intimidation or like someone is interfering with your right to vote, call local law enforcement. Idaho voters who experience any issues should also report it to their local elections officials.