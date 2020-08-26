Considering that the Legislative Interim Committee on Property Tax Reform is meeting this month it may be time to reexamine the effect Urban Renewal has had on your property tax bills over the years.
Statewide since 1991 the use of Urban Renewal (UR) has increased property taxes (PT) by over $1 Billion. The original formative legislation Is found within 50-2000 IC, the full intent was to provide a method to fund projects that the taxpayers would not vote to provide. Yes, this was and is a violation of our Constitution. Later, finding that they could not get everything they wanted, the legislature passed another law in 1998, the “Local Economic Development Act”, 50-2900 IC. This allowed them to identify an area from which property taxes could be collected called a “Revenue allocation area” wherein at the date of the district’s formation any increases in property taxes are paid to the Urban Renewal Agency (URA) to use and spend on whatever they identify. Any increase in valuation, such as new homes, business or simply inflation within that area still require all the services that PT pays for and to pay for those services the Taxing Districts (TD) increase their levies to cover these services that by law they have to provide which increases your property tax bill by the same amount as the taxes are now paid to the URA. This is a direct tax transfer to your bill and one of the reasons that PT is so excessively high in Canyon County. From 1995 when the first Urban Renewal District (URD) was formed in Nampa, Canyon County PT payers have paid $233 Million in extra PT which today it’s about $14Million per year. The Nampa Development Corporation Commissioners (NDC) realized the significant effect this had on PT and have refinanced the UR bonds with the goal of paying down the debts incurred by the 2006 UR that built Nampa's Safety and Library buildings, which will sunset these UR districts much sooner. In Caldwell, Mayor Nancolas, the city council, legal counsel and the former city finance director , now hired as a consultant have been advised that though the East URD has paid off its debt they can continue the UR for another 2 years when it is required to end by law. This will give them another $18million of your tax dollars to spend which is and will be added to your PT bill. Sadly, Mayor Nancolas and the city council are rapidly forming a new URD to replace the last one which will exist for the next 20 years and raise all of Canyon County’s PT by millions during that time, without a vote of the people. There are other statutes that would allow development and pay for required infrastructure that do not use our tax dollars to provide the financing development requires, IE: 50-2700 Industrial Development. We believe it is time to retire all use of UR in the state and let the people decide how to spend their tax dollars as our constitution requires. Tell Mayor Nancolas and Caldwell’s City Council to end UR and stop stealing from the Taxpayers.
Hypothetical Example of Urban Renewal: If urban renewal built an entire “New City” there would be no money to pay for the Roads, Fire, Police, City offices, Sheriff, Courts, library, Schools M&O, ambulance, etc. as all of the property taxes generated from the “new city” would be paid to the Urban Renewal Agency not the City or County. Urban Renewal Money is not “FREE MONEY”, it is a Property Tax Transfer increase you pay.