The newly minted Trump Republican, U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ), just swore his undying support to the President of the United States. He not only switched parties. He pledged perennial allegiance to an impeached political figure.
Synonyms for “undying” include: abiding, ageless, continuing, dateless, enduring, eternal, everlasting, immortal, imperishable, lasting, ongoing, perennial, perpetual, timeless.
He’s committed for the rest of his life.
Congressman Van Drew wandered into uncharted waters with his public and lifelong commitment to a single elected official in tandem with his oath to the US Constitution. One commitment is to a sacred document, the other is to a mortal.
Each member of Congress takes the following oath of office: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support the Constitution of the United States.”
His leap to the other side of the aisle landed him a long way from the Capitol. In fact, he sat with President Trump in the Oval Office to make his breathless proclamation.
Members of Congress possess two cherished things: their vote and their word. They earn the right to cast votes as duly elected representatives. Their word is a moral bond with whomever they interact. Unbelievably, Congressman Van Drew just gifted his vote and his word to President Trump and put his oath to the US Constitution on a lower tier.
King George III had Loyalists. President Trump has a Member of Congress pledging undying support.
Never mind that Congressman Van Drew serves 700,000 constituents under Article I of the US Constitution. He has now vowed undying support to a separate branch of government. 2020 will be an interesting election for Congressman Van Drew. His New Jersey voters now have to decide whether their disenfranchisement was in their best interests.
It’s evident that the US Congress is now behaving more as a parliamentary body. As President Trump takes control of the Republican Party, we are witnessing a shift to a personality rather than to a set of conservative principles.
To be sure, there have been pledges actually signed in the past. For example, the Americans For Tax Reform have extracted signed allegiance from legislators for its “Taxpayer Protection Pledge”. As with Trump, lawmakers pay a steep price for relinquishing their vote and independence.
Having a change of mind when there’s an emergency or in the face of overwhelming facts doesn’t matter to Trump or the ATR. Moral leadership is viewed with disdain and the full wrath of President Trump and his media will attack with a vengeance. In fact, it won’t matter if the apostate is dead or alive.
When the vote is pledged to someone else, the term “representative” no longer applies. The grantor of that sacred trust is now a slave to anyone in its possession.
It’s logical to ask if someone granting undying support is equivalent to the enablers in Congress who have subordinated their oaths to a corrupt and rogue president. It’s really a distinction without a difference. The enablers in Congress diminish their oaths one transaction at a time. Congressman Van Drew unconditionally gifted his sacred oath to defend the US Constitution to a serial liar who flouts the US Constitution. And he did it with a handshake and the cameras rolling.
Van Drew may have made a rookie mistake, but he did it believing this was the new norm in our nation’s capital. He may get a shout out at a Trump rally, but lovers of Article I will know full well that this is a man who has no respect for his vote or word.