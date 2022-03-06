In Tuesday’s State of the Union address, Joe Biden stated that the last two years have been some of the hardest times in American history. In rare form, we agree with you, Joe! The last few years have been some of the most difficult times courtesy of Biden’s failed leadership.
When President Biden entered office, he had an approval rating of nearly 60%, a media apparatus bought and sold by the Democrat Party, strong relationships with our foreign allies, and a roaring U.S. economy temporarily placed into a government-induced coma waiting for a revival.
In just 14 short months, inflation has skyrocketed to a 40-year high, job growth has remained low, businesses are struggling to keep up with regulations coming out of Washington, and America looks weak on the world stage.
Biden did set one historic record this year though. Biden entered his first State of the Union address with one of the lowest approval ratings of any president in American history.
I’ll be honest, his speech Tuesday night sounded great. Don’t be fooled by cheap talk though. In just 14 months, Biden and his Democrat allies have traded a strong and united America for a politically correct, woke agenda.
Democrats across the country are trembling right now. They see the congressional generic ballot and every indicator points toward a red wave of historic proportions. They know Americans do not support the radical and failed policies of this administration and the proof is in the pudding. Americans see these failures in their communities and feel them in their wallets.
In light of these failures, Republicans are fired up and mobilizing to take back our country in 2022. Local turnout for city councils, school boards, and mayors was up in 2021, and an early key indicator, Virginia’s election of Glenn Youngkin, swung towards the Republicans. All the experts agree that this year brings a world of hurt for Democrats. However, we cannot sit on our laurels. Conservatives in Idaho and across America need to vote with their feet and encourage their friends and family to do the same. Idaho’s Republican primary is May 17 with the general on November 8. Mark your calendars! We plan to win big!
Behind every victory is a winning strategy. In Idaho, we have equipped our candidates and volunteers with the best resources available to Keep Idaho Red and tell Joe Biden and the Democrats that their socialist policies are not welcome.
We’ve invested in the best data in the country, aggressively engaged with our stakeholders and clubs, and provided top-tier training for Idaho Republicans to be victorious. Idaho may be a red state now, but we know how quickly the tides can turn without a focused effort to protect our conservative values.
Biden may have said “all the right things” in this State of the Union speech, but for those of us who live out the consequences of his policies, we know it’s not working. You can put lipstick on a pig, but that doesn’t make it a cow! Help us take back our country and Keep Idaho Red against the progressives who wish to see Idaho become the next California or Oregon. We can’t do this alone. We need your help so we can continue investing to protect Idaho’s conservative roots.