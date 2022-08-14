Bob Solomon

In the representative democracy our founders crafted, a fundamental principle is that elected officials are chosen by the people to do the work of the people. The role of the legislator is to listen, understand, and respond to the needs of their district.

The representative lives in the district, with the underlying understanding that you cannot represent people if you are not among them. Today, representative democracy faces an existential threat from Dark Money interest groups. These groups, so called “non-profits” who in fact are spending for candidates and causes, are not required to disclose their donors. This becomes dangerous when we cannot see who is funding these groups and assess their true motives and goals.In Idaho, the foremost example of this is the Idaho Freedom Foundation, its political action committee and interconnected affiliates.

Bob Solomon, M.Ed, an educator and school counselor for 35 years in the Treasure Valley, is running for state Senate in District 10.

