In the representative democracy our founders crafted, a fundamental principle is that elected officials are chosen by the people to do the work of the people. The role of the legislator is to listen, understand, and respond to the needs of their district.
The representative lives in the district, with the underlying understanding that you cannot represent people if you are not among them. Today, representative democracy faces an existential threat from Dark Money interest groups. These groups, so called “non-profits” who in fact are spending for candidates and causes, are not required to disclose their donors. This becomes dangerous when we cannot see who is funding these groups and assess their true motives and goals.In Idaho, the foremost example of this is the Idaho Freedom Foundation, its political action committee and interconnected affiliates.
These claim that they want the will of the people to be enacted in Idaho, yet prevent it at every turn. How? By flooding Idahoans with a slew of misinformation, half-facts, and fear-mongering. The IFF playbook is to take an out-of-state issue and work very hard to convince the people of Idaho that this is happening here. Without defining terms and claiming (often speciously) local examples, they make sweeping claims about hot-button national issues and raise fear that it is happening in Idaho.
The result is that we cannot have a conversation about the daily stresses that are impacting Idahoans: managing growth, addressing affordability, rising property taxes, and ensuring quality education for our children. Those conversations are systematically overshadowed by the IFF, and then de-prioritized by the legislators who are funded by them. This sucks the air out of the room for the rest of us as a small extremist group of legislators take up all the oxygen, though most of us know that we can work together on the issues we all face. Idaho is seeing unprecedented growth, which must be managed properly.
Homeowners are facing the highest property tax burden in the history of this state. Renters are getting priced out of their living spaces. Seniors are choosing between property tax or food/medicine. This great state has some challenges that need reasonable, thoughtful legislators to address. The insanity of spending time defunding the courts, robbing the people of their right to vote on initiatives, and spending time on fabricated grievance issues means the real problems go unsolved. The best solution to this is to elect representatives who listen to the concerns of their constituents and prioritize addressing these problems when they are in office. If you are concerned with the current state of these issues in Idaho, I encourage you to take a look at who is funding the candidates in your district.
Ask yourself what their priorities are and compare them with yours. Representative democracy allows for Idahoans to have the most say here right here in the communities they are building. Let’s resist the pretensions of shadowy out of state power brokers. Trust Idahoans to govern themselves.
Bob Solomon, M.Ed, an educator and school counselor for 35 years in the Treasure Valley, is running for state Senate in District 10.