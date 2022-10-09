Eric Willadsen

If you’ve lived in the Treasure Valley for a while, you’ve likely heard about attempts by cities and the regional transportation authority to open up pathways for bikes and pedestrians along irrigation canals. The idea is worthy of your attention and your local elected leaders need to hear from you if you want to see more canal pathways opened up to bike and foot traffic.

Community groups like the Boise Bicycle Project, Sierra Club, Idaho Conservation League, and even some like-minded housing developers like Ethos Design + Build are getting involved in canal pathways to improve our valley’s air quality, expand recreational opportunities and commuting options, and recognize our shared agricultural heritage in the face of tremendous population growth.

Eric Willadsen is a co-coordinator of the Canals Connect Community Coalition. He has lived in Boise for 11 years.

