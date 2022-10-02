For anyone who has experienced trauma, which is most likely everyone that might be reading this article, recent events serve to re-open wounds from the past. Whether you experienced an acute/one-time traumatic event or chronic/life-long trauma, your body remembers. The following is a short list of potential events that have what I am calling Trauma Déjà vu:
• Divorce – yourself or your parents
• Deaths
• Accidents
• Abuse in any form – even as a witness or vicarious trauma
• Medical issues
• Betrayal
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
• Catastrophic life evens – war, 9/11, pandemics
• Threats or conflict
Even if we feel we have healed or it isn’t impacting us, it is. Our body refuses to let us forget it. It could be a smell, a time of year, a familiar feeling, another trauma, current community crisis and suddenly we are having physiological symptoms as if we were in the middle of the trauma or it just happened. Clients often report feeling unsafe and responding to everyday stress as if it were life threatening. One gentleman I worked with years ago described 9/11 bringing up fears from his experience in WWII “as if it were yesterday.” He started having sleep issues, anxiety and felt immobilized. Another client reported that recent political polarization was bringing up past family conflicts that increased his anxiety. He described an inability to formulate thoughts when in meetings with co-workers where a disagreement had occurred. When communicating at work, his freeze response (fight, flight, freeze) from his childhood inhibited his feelings of safety and security. From a biological standpoint, the amygdala hijacks the pre-frontal cortex and takes over. An amygdala hijack occurs when any strong emotion — anger, fear, anxiety, or even extreme excitement — impairs the prefrontal cortex or cognitive control functions. From a clinician’s perspective, I might be in session with a client expressing feelings related to childhood trauma that causes the same vicarious response. Nobody is immune from Trauma Déjà vu. When we pretend these types of issues don’t impact us, we only serve to perpetuate negative feelings such as guilt, shame or embarrassment. Everyone experiences loss or trauma, whether personally or vicariously. The following is a list of helpful tools for coping. Denying it is happening will only increase the suffering.
Physically – Remind yourself you are safe now, take a warm bath or shower, eat comforting foods, look up physical distress tolerance skills online, clean, dance, take a run or work out, play a sport, use sensation-focused activities
Emotionally – Talk with loved ones you trust, share with people who have had a similar experience, attend therapy, journal, create art, play a game, use visualization, write a letter to yourself, express gratitude
Spiritually – Talk with your spiritual advisor or clergy, attend a support group, pray, spend time in nature, read the bible, practice mindfulness
Stephanie Hadley is an inactive licensed clinical social worker and has had various positions in the community over the last 30 years, most recently as a counselor at Saint Alphonsus