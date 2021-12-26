In December of 1776, George Washington and his continental army were on the ropes and morale was down. Since the Continental Congress vehemently opposed the idea of a standing army, every soldier had to re-enlist at the beginning of the new year. Already dealing with a series of deserters, Washington knew he needed to act boldly and quickly to save what was left of his army.
Perhaps the most famous painting of George Washington is a depiction of the Battle of Trenton. Every American can picture in their mind the image of Washington standing at the front of a boat courageously leading his men into battle. This painting is known as ‘Washington Crossing the Delaware’ by Emmanuel Leutze, a German painter. The brilliance of Washington’s plan was the element of surprise. By crossing a frigid, icy river in the middle of the night on Christmas, the Continental army could catch the unsuspecting Hessians off-guard, distracted by their debaucherous ways. Washington knew that his plan was only part of the strategy. Washington’s soldiers were the true secret weapon and the reason for their success.
I highlight this story today to illustrate why they were successful and what we can learn. Despite unprecedented challenges and brutally harsh conditions, every soldier aboard those boats was unified and focused on the one goal of defending their freedoms and bringing peace to the land.
Each of those soldiers hailed from different backgrounds and walks of life. Yet, they rallied around a cause worth risking their lives to defend. They set aside their differences and became an unstoppable force in the face of unimaginable adversity. These are the lessons we should be gleaning from Washington’s icy river crossing.
Although today we may not be defending our homeland against an invading foreign power, Americans should nevertheless reflect on the tenacity and persistence of Washington’s army that night. Some soldiers believed this treacherous journey was a fool’s errand, while others saw Washington’s strategic brilliance. However, when the moment came to act, they rallied together and set course for a defining moment in American history.
So when is our generation’s defining moment in American history? Has it already passed us by? Will it arrive in 20 more years? And most importantly, will we be ready to rally together and rise to the occasion?
In our lifetimes, there may very well be several defining moments left to decide. Let us be like those soldiers of the continental army in 1776. We may be exhausted, frustrated, and divided, but when that moment comes, let’s allow ourselves the opportunity to rise to the challenge and win.