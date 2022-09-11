Lauren Necochea mug cropped 2022

Lauren Necochea

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


When I worked as a policy advocate for children’s issues, I had a mentor who also operated in a majority-Republican state. He used to say, “You can’t get anything for kids unless the rich get more.”

Sadly, this proved true during Idaho’s Sept. 1 “Special Session.”

Rep. Lauren Necochea is the House Assistant Democratic Leader, representing District 19. She is also chair of the Idaho Democratic Party.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments