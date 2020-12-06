Many of us who were born and raised in Idaho are truly amazed at the behavior of our fellow Idahoans who are not only resisting doing the right things to keep people safe during the worst pandemic in a century, but also making it very difficult for others to do the right things.
These so-called people’s rights protesters have crashed businesses in downtown Boise, intimidating both the business owners and their customers.
Several weeks ago, they amassed in front of the home of Boise Mayor Lauren McLean carrying tiki torches reminiscent of the ones the neo-Nazis carried at a protest in Charlottesville, Virginia where a young woman was killed by one of the white supremacists.
Last summer they crashed through a door at the Idaho Statehouse, forcing their way into the House gallery to protest legislation under consideration by lawmakers.
They have taken over the meetings of city councils and regional health district boards, disrupting the efforts of these public servants to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
While these self-proclaimed freedom fighters stamp their feet, crash private businesses, barge into public meetings all without masks, our state burns with a virus that has infected more than 100,000 of our fellow citizens and killed nearly 1,000. And health officials warn us that these numbers, among the worse in the U.S. per capita, will probably explode in the weeks ahead.
These anti-everything rebels say they are motivated by a love for freedom. Some say they are protecting the “Idaho Way.”
Those of us who were raised in Idaho have never seen the Idaho Way written down anywhere, but we sure know the Idaho Way when we see it. And the Idaho Way we know bears no resemblance to the actions of these anarchists.
The Idaho Way loves freedom, but also knows that freedom comes with responsibility.
The Idaho Way respects other people, not intimidating those with whom we disagree.
The Idaho Way practices civility and doesn’t bully.
The Idaho Way is about community, not selfish self-interest.
The Idaho Way is about being hospitable, not rude.
The Idaho Way is about caring about our neighbors, not just about ourselves.
The Idaho Way is respectful of the law, not picking and choosing which ones to obey.
The Idaho Way uses good old-fashioned common sense, not falling for conspiracy theories.
Many Idahoans look around and wonder what has happened to our state. How did we get to the point where people openly flaunt the law, ignore common sense, and show such contempt for their neighbors? We wonder where did these bullies come from and where are they taking our great state?
The Lewiston Tribune editorial page recently asked if Idaho is ungovernable. You can’t fault the paper for asking because it sure looks that way when we see mobs crashing downtown businesses, torch-bearing demonstrators intimidating quiet neighborhoods, and disrupting meetings of elected officials just trying to keep their constituents alive.
But we must remind ourselves that most Idahoans are not cut from the same cloth as those who believe in nothing except their own self-interest. Most Idahoans do not bully. Most respect the law. Most follow the golden rule. Most want to do the right thing. Most Idahoans still believe in what might be called the Idaho Way – best defined as basic human goodness.