When people wish you happy holidays, there’s one holiday you’ve likely been forgetting to celebrate. No, it’s not some new age, war-on-Christmas woke day. Nor is it some obscure religious holiday you’ve never heard of. The holiday I’m talking about is National Bill of Rights Day, which occurs every year on the 15th of December to commemorate the ratification of the first ten amendments to the constitution. Last Wednesday marked the 230th anniversary since our country embarked on its democratic experiment in self-governance.
Today it’s almost commonplace how often people refer to and rely upon the Bill of Rights during political debates. Freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and the right to bear arms, seem so self-evident to every American today that it’s almost impossible to imagine the world from which they were created.
The holiday season is a joyous occasion, yet it’s often accompanied by all sorts of other stress, whether it’s braving the hordes of shoppers at the mall or traveling great distances to visit family. Given the potential for stressful situations that seem to emerge this time of year, commemorating the Bill of Rights is a wonderful way to put your problems into perspective.
Consider this, there would be no Christmas today, at least not Christmas as we now know it, without the First Amendment, which constitutionally guarantees freedom of religion. The First Amendment was created to protect not only our Christian founders right to celebrate Christmas according to their sincerely held religious beliefs. It also protects every American’s right to worship according to the dictates of their conscience, including every atheist’s right to abstain.
The Bill of Rights was not simply a few sentences scribbled upon parchment. Although deemed a nonstarter at the convention, the fate of the Constitution itself would eventually hinge on its inclusion. So instead of worrying so much about gifts, food, and football this holiday season, take a moment to reflect on the blessings of liberty bestowed upon us by our founding fathers. That’s why it’s so important that we never forget the significance of the Bill of Rights, not only politically but also the historical struggle from which the Bill of Rights was formed.
Perhaps, you were one of those lucky theatergoers, like my family and I, who recently got to experience the Broadway play Hamilton. If so, can you guess which side of the Bill of Rights ratification debate Hamilton came down on? The answer can’t be found in its playbill or the lyrics. Instead, it’s located in Federalist 84. Hamilton argued that the ‘bills of rights’ were “not only unnecessary in the proposed Constitution but would even be dangerous.” Hamilton thought including a Bill of Rights was just courting trouble because no list of rights could ever be complete. Therefore, any amendment would simply invite bad actors to abuse authorities and usurp powers never granted to them in the Constitution in the first place.
Nevertheless, during the first Congress, James Madison proposed 17 amendments to the Constitution, of which 12 were passed and sent to the state legislatures for ratification. For two years, states debated the proposed amendments, some states passing just a couple, while others passed them all, until two years later when three-fourths of the states finally agreed to ratify 10 of the amendments, known today as The Bill of Rights.
So, when you’re stuffing your children’s Christmas stockings, instead of candy or coal consider including a pocket constitution. It just might be the best gift you give all year.