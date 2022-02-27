Many Idaho residents are unaware of the increased domestic violence trends during the pandemic. Did you know in 2021, one in every 2.35 women in Idaho experienced some form of domestic violence, which was almost a 10% increase from the one in three women from 2019?
As you are aware at the start of the pandemic, Idaho issued a statewide stay-at-home order. Some saw this as a step to reduce the spread. Unfortunately, to others the lockdown isolated families and increased abusive behavior, and the abuse itself went unnoticed.
For many our homes are our safe place. But to those entering the shadow pandemic, being in their homes only added to their fear. Additionally, stressors tied to Covid like financial instability, unemployment, or food insecurity caused an increase in violence in the homes. For them, their homes were not a safe place.
But why the increase? Beatrice Black, the CEO at the Women’s and Children’s Alliance said that “at the heart of an abusive relationship is one individual’s desire to control another’’ and control is one thing many lacked during Covid. To combat the sense of control they felt they lost, some turned to controlling their partners, who were now locked inside the homes with them 24/7.
You can imagine what it’s like for a woman and her children, being locked inside with their abusers for the past year and a half. Trips outside are limited, now both the mother, her children, and her abuser are working and going to school from home, losing their ability to reach out for help.
You may be wondering: If they feel unsafe, why don’t they go to a domestic violence shelter? With both the abused and abuser at home, due to job loss or working remotely, the opportunities to look into finding help become limited. Additionally, shelters may not have the room or resources to take them in.
In 2020, the Women’s and Children’s Alliance reported 30 adults and children on the waiting list every month, trying to obtain shelter. At one point 570 victims of domestic violence reached out to Idaho resources, 217 were provided emergency shelter, and 353 received other forms of assistance.
But these numbers are more than just statistics, they are people, some may even be your neighbors, friends, or children in your local elementary school.
With the increase in violence, shelters are needing more help now than ever. So what can we do?
Reach out to your local shelters and ask how you can help, whether it’s making financial contributions, or donating your time — you could make the difference for a family experiencing violence. A little goes a long way in providing safety.
Regardless of appearance, not everyone around you may be in a safe relationship. Currently, those 570 victims who are reaching out to shelters may have to be turned away or not have full access to the resources they need.
Starting this conversation about domestic violence is far from a solution to end this problem, but it shows those experiencing it that there are resources available to help them and they don’t have to keep living in fear.
TREASURE VALLEY RESOURCES
Women’s and Children’s Alliance: 208-343-3688
720 W Washington St, Boise, ID 83702
Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence: 208-384-0419
1402 W Grove St, Boise, ID 83702
Advocates Against Family Violence: 208-459-6330
1508 Hope Lane, Caldwell, ID 83606