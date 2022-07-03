On Oct. 27, 1964, Ronald Reagan delivered this speech at the Republican National Convention: “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.” These words by Governor Reagan still ring true today and are important to remember when considering the storied fight for freedom in America.
Beginning on July 4, 1776, the Declaration of Independence was ratified by the Second Continental Congress, officially separating the American colonies from the repressive empire of Great Britain. Colonists in America would go on to fight for seven long years in a battle for freedom against the English, finally bringing about victory in 1783. The U.S. government, and the Constitution as known today, would then be created and adopted in 1787 at the Constitutional Convention. This signified the beginning of the United States of America, and the birth of the greatest nation the world has ever seen.
In addition to Independence Day each year, Idaho celebrates its own “birthday” on July 3 as it was admitted into the union as the 43rd state in 1890. And here in Idaho, we join the founding of Idaho celebration with the 246th anniversary of our nation’s independence, and the ratification of the Declaration of Independence. These founding documents outlined the fundamental rights of all citizens being the right to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness”. The founding principles provided the road map to liberty and guaranteed each American’s rights granted by God and never government.
As we celebrate our freedoms this weekend, remember how lucky we are to live in a free country that seeks to protect our inalienable rights and empower the individual. Many of the liberties we enjoy today are too often not prohibited in other countries, revealing one of the many reasons that the United States of America is unique. Battles are fought each and every day to preserve and grant freedom across our globe, and it is incumbent upon us to understand and cherish the sacrifices of our forefathers to grant us a better life today.
As Ronald Reagan stated, freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. It must be fought for and protected, and that duty falls to each of us to ensure this great nation continues as the shining city of the hill. Freedom is an ongoing fight, and we must all work to preserve it for the generations to come. Living in this great state, and country, is a privilege, and all too often, Americans forget this because of how peaceful life is here. It is our duty to remind our friends, family, and community that freedom requires defending and active participation to ensure its survival.
I will close today by offering the same closing remarks authored in the Declaration, “And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine providence, we mutually pledge to each other our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor.”. This shows not only the continued devotion that countrymen must have towards each other but also the firm commitment that all citizens must have towards this great country.