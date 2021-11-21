This Thursday, families all across Idaho will gather around the dinner table to feast upon turkey, casseroles, cranberries, and pies. A lot of families are preparing for more than just grocery shopping, cooking, or traveling. Many of us are mentally preparing ourselves for how we will handle that situation when the dinner discussion becomes a less-than-decorous debate. Politics seems to have become so polarized that it’s impossible for many folks, even members of the same family, to simply have a civil discussion. Everybody today seems to assume that we are more deeply divided today than ever before. History, however, paints quite a different picture than many of the pundits would have you believe. And, the history of the Thanksgiving holiday, in particular, provides an especially poignant illustration of why.
Although Americans have celebrated Thanksgiving since the 1600s, we haven’t always celebrated it in the same way, or even on the same day. In fact, the first time Thanksgiving was celebrated as an officially proclaimed national holiday wasn’t until 1863, the same year that the Idaho territory was granted admission to the United States. As a matter of fact, in 1863 there were, strangely enough, two Thanksgiving celebrations.
President Lincoln first proclaimed Aug. 6, 1863, “to be observed as a day for national thanksgiving, praise, and prayer, and I invite the people of the United States to assemble on that occasion in their customary places of worship and in the forms approved by their own consciences render the homage due to the Divine Majesty for the wonderful things He has done in the nation’s behalf.” President Lincoln created the holiday in the wake of the Battle of Gettysburg to serve as a day of prayer and praise to honor those who had died and suffered.
Then on Sept. 28, 1863, Sarah Josepha Hale, the author of “Mary Had a Little Lamb,” wrote President Lincoln a letter arguing that Thanksgiving “needs National recognition and authoritative fixation, only, to become permanently, an American custom and institution.” And so on Oct. 3, President Lincoln proclaimed the last Thursday of November would be observed as “a Day of Thanksgiving and Praise” intended to heal the wounds of the nation, and to restore it, as soon as may be consistent with the Divine purposes, to the full enjoyment of peace, harmony, tranquility, and union.” Later, in 1870 the holiday was formally established by law.
In 1939, President Franklin Roosevelt wanted to change the date, from the fourth to the third Thursday of November in order to extend the holiday shopping season in order to stimulate the economy. This led to such an uproar and backlash amongst the American public that most states celebrated the holiday one week, while 16 states refused to change the date. Changing the custom of Thanksgiving had become so scandalous that opponents were derisively referring to the new date as “Franksgiving.” And so in 1939 and 1940 America celebrated Thanksgiving twice in the same year, just as they had in 1863, although for entirely different reasons.
So when your Thanksgiving conversations invariably veer into politics this year, just think of all the past Thanksgivings America has endured, from the Civil War to the Great Depression. Let us all take a moment to put our politics into perspective. Let’s pay homage to the suffering of those we have lost, but let’s also take heed of just how blessed we are to live here in Idaho. We may disagree politically, but at least there’s no longer a debate on when to celebrate.