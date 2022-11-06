Bruce Ervin

Like so many Americans, I frequently become discouraged about the many issues that divide our nation. But there is one issue that brings people together across the political and religious spectrum: housing. Specifically, housing for working families that are either homeless or living in substandard dwelling units.

It may surprise many readers that there are homeless families where one or even both parents are working. These are hardworking Americans for whom housing costs have outstripped their income. Or, if they find a place they can afford, it’s likely to be run down, or roach-infested, with mold and other health issues, and certainly no place to raise a family.

Rev. Bruce D. Ervin is a retired minister in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). He attended Hiram College and Andover Newton Theological School. He did post-graduate work in the history of revivalism and social reform. Rev. Ervin served churches in New England, New York, Canada and Indiana before retiring to Boise a year ago. Throughout his ministry he engaged congregations in social issues such as homelessness and refugee resettlement.

