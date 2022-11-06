Like so many Americans, I frequently become discouraged about the many issues that divide our nation. But there is one issue that brings people together across the political and religious spectrum: housing. Specifically, housing for working families that are either homeless or living in substandard dwelling units.
It may surprise many readers that there are homeless families where one or even both parents are working. These are hardworking Americans for whom housing costs have outstripped their income. Or, if they find a place they can afford, it’s likely to be run down, or roach-infested, with mold and other health issues, and certainly no place to raise a family.
Rents are increasing in part because housing that was once affordable for working families is being purchased by investors and converted to more upscale housing or vacation rentals. Some of these absentee landlords don’t even live in Idaho. They are shipping money out of the state and, often, out of the nation.
When I discuss these issues with friends, neighbors, and folks at church, they invariably shake their heads and say, “That’s not right.” It doesn’t matter if they’re conservatives or liberals, Republicans, Democrats or Independents. They all agree that hard working Americans should be able to afford decent housing.
The good news is that folks across the political and religious spectrum agree on these issues and are working together to solve them. I have seen conservatives and liberals swing hammers side-by-side on Habitat for Humanity builds. And I’ve never heard them argue about politics or religion. Whatever one might believe about various points of doctrine, people of faith can agree that all God’s children need a roof over their heads.
By way of example, consider this: Two Treasure Valley churches have been in the news recently because they have committed land for affordable housing: Collister United Methodist Church in Boise and Lakeview Church of the Nazarene in Nampa. Collister is a mainline Protestant church with a progressive theology; Lakeview is an evangelical Protestant church with a more orthodox theology. Yet both recognize, on the basis of numerous scriptures, that to build housing and offer hospitality to a person in need is to engage in a holy activity.
A quarter century ago I first witnessed the ability of a theologically and politically diverse body to work together on housing. I was attending a regional church conference. As we neared the end of our agenda, an emergency item was brought up. A family was in need of housing and the conference was urged to do something about it. One group of delegates, looking at the problem through a liberal lens, began debating the systemic causes of the family’s dilemma and the various strategies that might be pursued to solve the problem of unhoused families. They were all deeply concerned about the family’s plight. Then another delegate, equally concerned but speaking from a conservative perspective, said, “Why don’t we just take-up a collection and pay for the family’s first and last month’s rent?!” Which is what the conference proceeded to do. Problem solved; at least for this one household.
The systemic issues that contribute to homelessness must be addressed over the long term. But some of our neighbors are homeless right now. Perhaps we should all seek out one person who has a different political or religious philosophy than our own. We should then discuss a specific situation in which a family is in need and decide what, together, we can do about it. And then, perhaps with a larger group that is similarly diverse, just do it!
Rev. Bruce D. Ervin is a retired minister in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). He attended Hiram College and Andover Newton Theological School. He did post-graduate work in the history of revivalism and social reform. Rev. Ervin served churches in New England, New York, Canada and Indiana before retiring to Boise a year ago. Throughout his ministry he engaged congregations in social issues such as homelessness and refugee resettlement.