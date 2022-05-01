President Reagan famously quipped that Republicans believe every day is independence day, while Democrats believe every day is tax day. In today’s climate under the Biden administration, this has never been a truer statement.
In his latest budget, Joe Biden has proposed 36 tax hikes that would add $2.5 trillion in new or increased taxes on Americans. This comes at a time when families are gathered around kitchen tables across America finding ways to pay for massive increases in fuel, utilities, and groceries. These increases are a result of President Biden’s poor economic policies and record-setting inflation in his first two years at the White House.
With 36 tax hikes proposed by Democrats, where will Americans see the increases? Biden’s new budget would impose 11 tax hikes on American energy producers totaling $45 billion in new taxes. Biden wants a new death tax that would devastate family-owned farms, eliminate nearly 80,000 jobs, reduce workers’ salaries, and shrink the U.S. economy by $100 billion over 10 years. If that’s not enough, Biden’s budget seeks to increase the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% further shrinking the economy and eliminating an additional 145,000 jobs. Is this what it means to “build back better”? Ouch.
According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, 31% of corporate tax hikes are passed along to consumers. This is no time to raise taxes on individuals and families that are struggling with the highest inflation rate in 40 years. Yet, in addition to the Biden-flation that’s spiraling out of control, American consumers will see even more increases in their daily goods and services if Biden gets his way.
All of these reckless spending proposals were initiated by the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that was passed in the early days of 2021. Understandably, communities and businesses that were crippled by the pandemic needed help, but there was plenty of fluffy pork in that bill too. If the American Rescue Plan is any guide, Americans should be outraged at how the Biden administration is spending our tax dollars. Where did all the money go?
Nearly $1 billion dollars of COVID stimulus money was sent to prison inmates still incarcerated. Worst yet, Democrats in states like Massachusetts, Florida, New York, and New Jersey, among others, issued pork-barrel spending on projects such as golf course irrigation renovation, spa and new hotel construction, and ski resort upkeep. New Jersey spent $15 million dollars of COVID stimulus money to help “sweeten the deal” for a more competitive offer to host the 2026 World Cup. Are these the expenses Americans want their tax dollars paying for? I don’t think so.
If not stopped, Biden and the Democrat party will tax us all straight to the next recession. Don’t be fooled by their clever messaging or outright lies.
Ronald Reagan eloquently summed up the Democrat’s insatiable appetite to raise taxes and spending: “If it moves, tax it. If it keeps moving, regulate it. And if it stops moving, subsidize it.”