About a week before George Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis policeman, I gave my wife some cash, including a $100 bill. She went shopping at the Boise mall but that bill was rejected by their system. I was able to use it later with no problem elsewhere. Thinking that George Floyd was killed as a result of an incident similar to my wife’s experience still sends chills throughout my body.
My son graduated from college just before COVID-19 forced worldwide lockdowns and sent the economy south creating massive layoffs and diminished employment opportunities. He decided to deliver meals to people’s homes, working with DoorDash, around the Treasure Valley of Idaho. However, the young man is conscious of the possible danger of being mistaken as an intruder. Hence, he only delivers meals until just before sunset. Then he goes home. A Caucasian young man can deliver meals anytime.
In the middle of 2000, I wanted to start a tuxedo rental business. I had found a partner who was well known for altering ready-made bridal gowns and was familiar with the rental tuxedo business. My efforts to rent a booth at Wedding and Bridal shows were fruitless. My phone calls were not returned by the organizers. Then my partner told me she was warned that if she continued trying to help me start a tuxedo business, the bridal stores would stop recommending her business to brides. That was the main source of her income and she graciously decided not to help me.
That was not an isolated obstacle. When I started traveling for motivational speaking engagements, I noticed a slot on the wall at the Boise Airport that was for people to leave their business card, if they wanted to know how to advertise their business at the airport. I left tens of my business cards and I was never contacted, even though my work was featured in several media outlets.
During that time, there was an event that brought speakers to Boise State University each year. I was approached and requested to be considerate with my fees because of their budget constraints. At the time, I was an adjunct faculty member and decided to speak at the event if my students would be allowed to attend. I later found that another local speaker had been paid full fees, five times of what I was paid) even though I was the featured speaker. He was white.
When you are Black, you are constantly reminded of your skin color by the way you are treated. One event planner arrived at a room where I was to speak. She immediately told me I should not stand there but help arrange the tables before attendees arrived. I quietly arranged the tables (not because she told me to, but because I wanted to help) with the hotel staff, until the president of her company found me and said, “Dr. Kituku, oh no, you shouldn’t be doing that. You are our speaker. How can we help you?” I still see the face of that lady as she apologized endlessly and bought some of my books after my speech.
You are misjudged and suspected because you are Black. You are denied opportunities because you are Black. You are constantly nervous about the safety of your children because they are Black. It is a burden to be Black in a world that devalues Black lives because of skin color. It is a constant I have become somewhat accustomed to but my dream and hope is that my children will never become accustomed to being devalued.