A number of laudable and much-needed one-time investments were made this year, (thanks in large part due to receipt of federal funds), for which our legislators take pride and are receiving kudos from the press, But, on balance, please consider:
• Over the last 35 or more years education in Idaho has been chronically underfunded to the extent that we have been and now are the “Mississippi of the West” with respect to both operating budgets, and buildings construction and maintenance.
• Despite that fact, the last two sessions of the Legislature have reduced the income tax base by $1 billion per year. That debasement of the income tax structure rests upon the shoulders of the fact that the Sales and Use tax of 1965, which was enacted primarily to fund education, has been pirated away since 1966, by gradually increasing the number of exemptions from 17 to approximately 106, thereby destroying that tax base to the extent that the exemptions now exceed the income from the tax, that is, the tax brings in a little more than $2 billion and the exemptions total in excess of $2.6 billion.
• A recent study commissioned by the Legislature estimates that the backlog in building construction and maintenance exceeds $875 million just to bring our deteriorating current school buildings and new construction up to the minimal “Good” status.
• Last year’s CPI (inflation rate) was about 7.9% — we paid our respects and appreciation to our university and college faculty and staff, by awarding a 2% salary increase, thus making retention and recruitment more difficult.
• The last legislative session’s increase of $300 million to education has been wrongfully hailed as “the largest increase in state history by the governor’s office” (per Idaho Press on April 10). The budget at $2 billion, times the inflation rate (CPI) @ 7.9%, eats up $158 million, thereby reducing the real dollar value increase to $142 million.
QUERY: Is anyone placing bets that the 2023 legislators will rise to their sworn constitutional duty to properly fund education, or that the people of Idaho and the editorial boards of the Fourth Estate will join in a charge to increase (restore) tax rates to meet our obligations to Idaho’s children?
Robert Huntley is a retired Idaho Supreme Court Justice. Huntley litigated increases in k-12 school funding and improved school facilities. Russell Joki is a retired professor of educational administration. He has been a plaintiff in suits against the state of Idaho for eliminating school fees and providing all day free kindergarten.