Idahoans are a hard-working, ambitious bunch of people. They don’t look for hand-outs. So why do nearly 4 in 10 Idaho families live at or near the poverty line?
The answer, according to a 2016 study, is pretty simple: wages. Idahoans make nationally low salaries. Consider the numbers: Idaho left more than 6,300 family-supporting STEM-related jobs unfilled last year. The average STEM job ($30/hour) pays about double the average wage of a non-STEM job ($15/hour).
Why are those jobs going unfilled? Because Idaho is not fulfilling its constitutional duty to provide a uniform and thorough education to our children. We are not providing our kids with the skills they need to acquire family-supporting jobs..
It doesn’t help that many Idaho teachers are among the working poor in this state.
Much has been made of increasing base salaries for Idaho’s teachers to $38,500 this year and $40,000 next year. While that sounds like a raise, research shows Idaho’s teachers have actually lost 6.4% of their compensation when adjusted for inflation compared to ten years ago.
Let’s break down a paycheck for a first year Idaho teacher. The $38,500 equals $3,208 per month. That doesn’t sound so bad. However, any Idahoan knows that $3,208 goes pretty quick – especially if you are raising a family.
Let’s start with federal income tax Accounting for the standard deduction and a 12% tax bracket, Uncle Sam will want roughly $250 a month. Pay is now $2,958.
Then comes deductions for our country’s entitlement programs, better known as FICA on pay stubs. It is set at 7.65%,or another $250 a month. Pay is now $2708.
Then comes Idaho’s income tax. The Gem State will want about $140 a month. The check is now $2,568.
Idaho requires a contribution to its PERSI program. For a teacher, that rate is 6.79% resulting in a $220 monthly deduction. Pay is now $2,348.
Then there’s healthcare. Let’s assume the hypothetical teacher lives in the Vallivue School District, as I do. Family coverage with a $5,000 deductible will cost $756 per month. Pay is now $1,592, and what happens if this teacher actually has to fork out the $5,000 deductible?
Let’s assume this teacher did far better than the Idaho state average (more than $26,000), and only accumulated $15,000 in student loan debt. At a 10-year repayment plan, and current rate of 6.8% interest, subtract an additional $173 a month. Pay is now just $1,419. Assume this teacher lives in Canyon County. According to Zillow, the average rent in Canyon County is $1,276 per month. Even if that teacher somehow finds a steal at $800 per month, their paycheck is now at $619.
Add in monthly utilities, car payment, groceries, clothes and, well…there’s nothing left. Forget unexpected emergencies. A starting Idaho teacher’s salary allows no room for a shot transmission, child medical issues, or a leaky roof.
Perhaps it’s no coincidence that Idaho has so many working poor when the people teaching your kids are the very definition of the working poor.
Reclaim Idaho is proposing a ballot initiative to increase state funding for education in the Gem State to help address this situation, and make Idaho a desirable location for both greenhorn and veteran teachers to practice their craft. Visit ReclaimIdaho.Org to help make it happen.