As a substitute teacher for two school districts who keep me very busy, I have observed and learned a lot in the last ten years. Some very positive teaching methods I have learned about and taught are in the social studies, history and reading lessons of the schools. I have noticed a great difference in the methods and “facts” I was taught as a student in primary school and high school in the 50s and 60s. I had never heard of the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the civil rights movements at Selma and other places in the country, the Tulsa black massacre, the list goes on and on, but you get the picture. I was taught a very sanitized history of our country. Don’t get me wrong, I know we have many advantages and are privileged to live in this country, but I believe we need to be taught truth to really learn and understand. There are lessons we should’ve learned along the way, which may have helped us to be informed and more perceptive toward the problems we do experience in our country, which by the way, is not perfect.
Here’s what bothers me about our legislature’s latest bill concerning critical race theory:
“The bill, H 377, prevents teachers from “indoctrinating” students into belief systems that claim that members of any race, sex, religion, ethnicity or national origin are inferior or superior to other groups. Signed into law last week, H 377 also makes it illegal to make students “affirm, adopt or adhere to” beliefs that members of these groups are today responsible for past actions of the groups to which they claim to belong.”
First of all, I have NEVER seen a teacher teach in a way that teaches students that they are superior or inferior to other groups of people or makes them feel responsible for the actions of other groups in our history or now! Kids these days are sophisticated and intelligent enough to recognize that is not the intention of learning facts instead of happy fallacies. Most of these lessons are deeper and are geared to mid schools and high schools.
Some of the lessons taught were: Australia’s treatment of it’s Aboriginal people, a very well done video; the real story of Pilgrims and Native Americans, also on video; the Jim Crow South, well explained by the children’s book, “Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry”; the sorrowful and tribulation ridden journey of migrants from Mexico, as told in the children’s book “Raising Esperanza”; “Wonder”, a book of children dealing with differences, “The Long Walk to Water”, a true story based on the Dinka tribe in Sudan, and there are many more if you want to do the research. This is the way our children are being taught now and the way our teachers do that is amazing.I’ve seen them in action, engaging our children in books and history in a way that makes them enthusiastic about learning and aware of the world around us. Don’t let some paranoid law get in the way of this. Who knows how what is being taught can be misconstrued by people looking for problems that don’t exist.