A group of interested parties recently jump-started the discussion over maintaining and improving Idaho’s transportation infrastructure. No one understands the importance of safe and modern roads and bridges better than truckers, and we look forward to being part of the solution and working together to help move our state forward.
The biggest challenge is how to pay for it, and it’s critical we begin the process with honest conversation about what all stakeholders are and should be contributing.
More than 38,000 Idahoans work in trucking. We are not large, faceless corporations, but an industry made up of mostly small, family-owned businesses. And we already pay some of the highest fees in the country, while providing a crucial service that everyone else relies on for their basic and vital everyday needs.
A typical tractor-trailer pays an annual $8,520 in state highway user fees and taxes — on top of an additional $8,906 in federal fees and taxes. That means a small, three-truck business is paying $25,560 yearly in Idaho user fees and taxes — as those three trucks crisscross the state to deliver the goods that consumers demand. By comparison, an owner of three cars pays only $400.
Expecting truckers to simply cover the state’s funding shortfall will force many of these small carriers to close their doors, destroying good-paying jobs that support many Idaho families. It would put serious strain on the supply chain, as more than 72% of Idaho communities rely exclusively trucks to move their goods. The end result is delayed deliveries and higher prices at the store.
In Idaho, trucks account for only 12% of the vehicle-miles traveled, yet we pay 41% of all roadway taxes. Out-of-state trucks pay Idaho fuel taxes and registration fees via the International Fuel Tax Plan and International Registration Plan — meaning every truck, regardless from where it originates, pays Idaho for every mile of traversed in our state.
You’ll often hear truck critics pedal demonstrably false statistics about trucks doing exponentially greater damage to roads than cars do. This claim is not supported by any credible study, and has been thoroughly debunked by the National Academy of Sciences.
“Truck-only” tolls are a highly problematic and counterproductive proposal. Rhode Island and Connecticut have tried this misguided approach only to find their efforts shot down by the state legislature — or worse — held up in court and costly litigation. “Truck-only” tolls are a one-way road to eventually tolling all cars, and charging motorists based on the miles they drive is an untested, expensive experiment that puts data and privacy at risk.
There are commonsense, fiscally conservative and equitable ways to raise new revenue. And we can do it without destroying jobs, creating new government bureaucracy or derailing our economy. As the COVID-19 pandemic has reminded everyone, truckers provide an essential service that we all depend on. Truckers have America’s back, and we’re ready to be part of the solution to move Idaho forward. All we ask in return is for lawmakers to work with us — not against us.