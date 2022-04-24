When I look out my window at night, I see more and more glimmering lights than I ever used to. I sit at the stop sign to turn on the highway longer than I thought I ever would. I enjoy ‘getting stuck’ behind a tractor as it reminds me of this wonderful rural community I live in but when I see impatient people speeding by, I wonder why they are in such a hurry, why can’t they enjoy these few moments of slow driving and remember these farmers and ranchers are the reasons we have food on the table?
I often hear people complaining of people moving here from out of state and changing the way we live. But that is not the only issue. People can move here because more houses are being built and more houses are being built because people are selling their land to developers and others who are forgetting what makes a rural community so special. I am not against neighborhoods and subdivisions, some of my closest friends are from being neighbors first (although I consider my neighbors to be anyone in a 3 mile radius) but what I am sadden by and frustrated by are the people encouraging cookie cutter subdivisions with everyone on top of each other; or over the top fancy subdivisions with CC&R’s so strict, you feel like you’re in a California gated community with more rules than pleasantries. I don’t mind CC&R’s, there have been places I lived where I am grateful for them. I like well kept yards and open fencing to keep peoples own dogs in their own yards but there is a difference between rules that keep a neighborhood looking nice and rules that make you feel like you are walking on egg shells. Each year that goes by, we have more concerns about drought but yet houses are continuing to be built without any regards to our aquifers or water. Walking your dog or riding your horse along a ditch line with respect is now considered “ruining the land” or “creating dust”. I hear people moving out in rural areas and complain about tractor noise and dust, so they pour concrete and tar as far as they can. Why? The people selling the land that is being developed also need to be held accountable, them selling the land is what is bringing the traffic, the noise, the lights, the congestion, out here. I understand there comes a time when land must be sold, maybe for financial reasons or the kids don’t want to take over. But can you please at least think about who you are selling to? Or put restrictions on the land like ‘no more than x amount of houses per acres.’ Stop the re-zoning of agricultural land into tiny lots. Think about the amount of land available and take into consideration how big the lots should be that will keep the integrity of the area. Encourage rural living, encourage small 2 acre farms, and big gardens, don’t prevent people from keeping their loved animals in their backyards. Support rural living.
We can develop but we must do so with respect to rural living. Stop only blaming people who move here, make the people selling off the land and the buyers be responsible. Encourage your elected officials to start looking into new laws to make the agricultural seller or the buyer pay to build the new roads, make them pay for the new schools, and water systems. Stop making Idaho taxpayers pay, that is the responsibility of the developers.