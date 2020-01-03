What’s familiar often seems to be the best: your mother’s chicken soup or your old, comfy evening clothes. In some parts of modern society, we’re finding what is familiar may not be best. In education, for example, research shows what we thought was “good enough” for kids may not be the best we can offer. Therefore, as an educator in the Nampa School District, I look on our shift to standards-based grading with hope and courage. Standards-based grading is not just a change of scoring symbols, it’s a shift in our thinking about learning. Instead of highlighting what kids can’t do, we’re focused on what they know and what they can create with that knowledge. Instead of pitting students against each other for a class ranking, we’re asking families to challenge themselves, deepen their knowledge, and apply it to their community.
Standards-based grading eliminates the traditional symbols including what they represent. An A represents a student having collected 90% or more of the points offered by a teacher including academic skills and behaviors. This leaves a lot of teachers and parents asking, “What did my student actually learn?” In standards-based grading, a student’s goal is a 3 for each skill taught, meaning they are proficient in that skill. Recently, educators and others have come to understand that learning is a continuum and success is not predetermined. A student’s success depends on how hard they work and whether they persevere. Letting students know it’s okay to get a 1 before getting a 2, and it’s okay to get a 2 before getting a 3 helps them understand that learning takes time and all learners are different. This is a small part of what will be accomplished in the shift to standards-based grading.
Standards-based grading requires teachers to collaborate on what each score of 1, 2, 3, and 4 truly means. It also requires students to be aware of what they should be learning and what it takes to get a score of 3. Because the traditional system is an average of students’ academic work and behaviors, it lends itself so easily to a focus on what’s missing therefore causing students to feel they are competing with their classmates. Healthy competition is not a bad thing but is it the best thing in the classroom? What teachers want their students to know is they are capable of anything they put their minds to and their school is a supportive community. Are we trying to create a society in which success belongs to a select few or do we want one in which we all work together to make our community better? Do we want to group people into categories of best, mediocre, and worst or do we want to provide opportunities for everyone in our community to succeed? I’ve seen the power of this mindset at work in my classroom. Shifting our mindset through our grading practices is an important step.
A shift in thinking is a lengthy process and represents exactly what we want to teach our students: learning is a journey and you can have success if you work hard. Nampa School District has taken a courageous step towards bettering not only our teaching and learning but our community. I am proud of our shift and ask that we as a community come together to support our students in learning. Reward any student who can tell you about their learning no matter where they are in the journey. Though standards-based grading is not at all familiar yet, it is the best thing for the future of our community.