Beth Markley

September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, a time to acknowledge those affected by suicide, raise awareness, reduce stigma, and connect individuals with suicidal ideation to treatment services.

My thoughts this month have been with Idaho youth in particular, a population for whom the CDC says suicide is the third leading cause of death.

Beth Markley is the executive director of NAMI Idaho, the state organization of the National Alliance for Mental Illness, which advocates and offers support and education in support of those who have a mental illness and the families and friends who care for them.

