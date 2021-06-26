I have been a dairy farmer in the Treasure Valley in Idaho for 11 years and never before have we seen a labor shortage as dire as we see today. Agricultural workforce reform is a critical and immediate need for dairy and all of agriculture and it needs to include legal protections as well as the ability to utilize a guest worker program to supplement our workforce when needed.
As I continue to read stories and have conversations with my community about the prospect of achieving that reform, I see an alarming trend – Idahoans are confusing agricultural workforce reform with amnesty. This agricultural workforce crisis has been ongoing for decades now, and the reality is that farmers do not have access to the stable, legal workforce we need because U.S. citizens do not want these jobs.
I have a great group of employees, but will need more over time, and I suspect most other farmers would say the same thing. Anyone living in a farming community can tell you that employees looking for farm work are few and far between. To secure workers that will help produce the essential products you see on store shelves, unfortunately, we need to provide incentives for workers outside of the U.S.
Legal protections and guest worker programs are great incentives for those workers and are not the same as granting amnesty.
The reason we will continue to need access to more workers over time isn’t just because of milk being sold domestically. The U.S. dairy industry is a global player in dairy exports and has been able to maintain the strength of our industry through meaningful trade deals on an international scale.
Over the last 10 years, exports of dairy products have grown 55 percent and domestic consumption grew just 8 percent. Because global demand for high quality, nutritious and affordable dairy products from the U.S. is growing faster than domestic consumption, we must recognize its importance as the primary means of driving economic growth for American dairy farmers.
My priority will always be to feed my local community. But, in order to continue operating as a successful dairy producer, my milk needs more outlets than just my backyard and my workforce needs to increase to support that growth.
Coming together on these labor reforms will be difficult, and there will surely be lively debate about how best to go about it, but I am grateful to representatives Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Dan Newhouse (R-WA) and Mike Simpson (R-ID) who have brought attention to such an important issue through the reintroduction of the Farm Workforce Modernization Act.
I am also grateful to Senators Mike Crapo (R-ID) and Michael Bennett (D-CO) who continue to move meaningful agricultural workforce reform forward in the Senate.
As these leaders champion an issue imperative to the success of American agriculture, I urge other members of Congress to join their efforts to ensure U.S. agriculture is able to compete globally, and as a result, thrive locally.
If we do not find a way to secure a stable and legal agricultural workforce we will be looking at a much more serious issue than border security.