As parents and kids continue to struggle through a particularly difficult school year and a disruptive transition to remote learning that threatens to leave an entire generation of Americans behind in learning, Idaho legislators are rallying around the politically contentious issue of school choice. Idaho already assists parents and students by providing choices to attend any public school with open enrollment policies. But there’s more to come, with new legislation promising to alleviate some of the costs of online learning and education technology while also creating a new scholarship for former public school students looking to attend nonpublic schools.
The first part of Idaho House Bill 215 (HB215) revives the popular Strong Students Grant, which, when created last year with federal CARES Act money, allowed over 18,000 students to better cover online learning expenses. This time around, the Grant will be capped at $500 per family based on their income. Alongside reviving the Strong Students Grant program HB215 will introduce Education Savings Accounts (ESAs) — special accounts that allow parents to spend funds otherwise earmarked for their child’s public school on education-related expenses, including private education, tutoring, learning materials, and special needs therapies.
The Idaho ESA program will put 90 percent of the per-pupil student spending directly into parent’s hands, allowing them the flexibility to use the scholarship to educate their child in whichever way works best. Based on 2019-2020 per-pupil spending, the money given to parents would total slightly over $6000, a generous amount allowing children who need more specialized education a greater opportunity to succeed. One of the only downsides to the bill is that only around 800 students may be eligible to receive the scholarships as the legislators only asked for 5 million dollars to fund the program for now.
Empowering struggling students with the resources and means to help themselves should be a no-brainer. And ESAs would allow them to choose eligible programs and services that are right for their child since every student is different and parents who’ve been forced to supervise remote learning know the issues their own child is struggling with best.
Some argue that giving public schools more funding will address the issues better than ESAs might, but that doesn’t hold up to scrutiny.
Neither does the argument that the bill would take money “away” from public schools and give it to religious schools. It’s true that Idaho’s public schools are funded based on student enrollment and that parents who use ESAs to withdraw their children from public school mean less funding for their school district. But that money is meant to serve the child and should only benefit districts that serve their students well. It’s increasingly clear that for kids, that’s not happening. Besides, just because parents pull their kids out of public school doesn’t necessarily mean the money goes directly to a religious school. The money simply follows children to options that serve them best.
While these programs are chosen for various reasons, 11 out of 16 random assignment studies on private school choice programs nationwide find that they improve students’ academic results. Rigorous studies also find improved college enrollment, with none finding negative effects in this regard.
Introducing new school choice programs like ESAs and expanding on them in the future would continue to provide options for families and would deliver immense benefits to Idaho’s students. There’s no excuse for failing to empower the families of kids who aren’t being served by the state’s education system during this especially difficult time.