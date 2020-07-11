It is no secret that Senator Jim Risch has given the Trump administration ample cover for its foreign policy agenda. As the chair of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee (SFRC), Risch anchors a critical pillar of American foreign policy–oversight of the executive branch and the State Department and its budgets. When he took the position, he told the Idaho Press’ Betsy Russell, “I am no Frank Church,” presumably alluding to Senator Church’s strong record of oversight and pushback when he was SFRC chair in the late 1970s.
This rubber-stamp policy was laid bare when Risch fell in line with President Trump on the issue of Russian intelligence personnel paying bounties to Taliban militants in Afghanistan. Senator Risch calls the news inaccurate. However it has been verified by the intelligence community and independently verified by several news outlets–furthermore, ex-Taliban members confirmed the news to reporters on July 2.
Risch’s take is one we have seen before. He claims that his access to highly classified information colors his analysis and we should just take his word for it. In D.C. we used to call this “clearance measuring,” but classified material is not what some make it out to be. For a short time in my life, I got to read the news from a metal box inside our embassy in Moscow and it certainly was exciting. However, there is no hidden truth on classified networks that the public does not know. It is more so about how our government uses that information to inform its policy decisions. Think of it like opposing football coaches preparing for a game. They know what offense their opponent runs and who their playmakers are, but they do not mail each other their game plans beforehand.
When Senator Risch says such things about Russian bounties, he is not saying that it did not happen, he is saying that he does not want to do anything about it.
What then should we do about this news? We certainly cannot spirit away members of Russian military intelligence for questioning and trials, but we still have tools at our disposal. A show of force would be to publicly name these officials, sanction their assets, ban them from international travel, and encourage our allies to do the same.
The SFRC can do this if Senator Risch wishes. He has the power to pull the levels of American diplomacy to address this problem. Yet, he still chooses to do nothing and toe the White House’s line on the matter. This approach is woefully ignorant if not outright malicious. It is profoundly disrespectful to our troops who have had the bravery to fight a largely directionless war in Afghanistan for the last two decades.