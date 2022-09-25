Do you plan for the future? I’m not talking about next week’s grocery list, or next year’s vacation, but the long-term future — 10, 20, or even 30 years out?
COMPASS, the Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho, shoulders that task for the transportation system for the Treasure Valley. The agency, an association of local governments in Ada and Canyon Counties, plans for the transportation needs for 20 – 30 years into the future. We are now finalizing the next iteration of that long-range plan, to look to the year 2050, and are seeking your feedback.
We began on the journey to update the region’s current plan, Communities in Motion 2040 2.0, in 2019 with a survey to learn how and where you would like to live, work, play, and travel in 2050. Do you want a large or small home? What do you want to do for fun? How do you see yourself getting from Point A to Point B?
We then followed that with a second survey in 2020 asking about your values and for your feedback on different scenarios of how the region could grow. We conducted a third survey in 2021, asking you if and how you would use high-capacity transit, such as rail. All three combined, we received over 18,500 completed surveys. Thank you. Your participation was, and is, greatly appreciated and has been well used.
The goals for the updated plan are grounded in what you told us about your values. The Communities in Motion 2050 Vision – the growth and demographic basis of the plan – was developed based on your feedback on alternative scenarios. The future transportation system was crafted to meet the anticipated growth patterns and needs you shared with us in all three surveys, and regional rail on the Boise Cutoff alignment is included in the plan as a future high-capacity transit system, based on your stated preferences and destinations.
With those items as guidance, COMPASS staff have been busy crafting the draft Communities in Motion 2050 plan for your review. To achieve the goals and vision developed with your input, the plan funds $11.1 billion in transportation projects — roads, bridges, public transportation, pathways, technology, studies, and more — over the next 28 years, and identifies additional high-priority projects that will be the focus of efforts to secure additional funding. While the region has made great strides in funding needed transportation priorities, we do still have a shortfall of $186 million per year (2023-2050) to meet all the needs identified in the plan. We are working to address that shortfall.
Now that a draft plan is compiled, it is your turn once again. Take a few minutes to review the draft plan and tell us what you think. Does it align with your vision for the future and meet your needs?
The plan is available online as an easy-to-use website, with technical documents just a click away in the background for those who want greater detail.
Visit the COMPASS website at www.compassidaho.org to link to the draft plan and comment forms and to find other ways to learn more, including open houses and an online video.
Thank you in advance for your final input to ensure this plan will provide you the future you want.
Please submit all comments by midnight, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Matt Stoll is the executive director of the Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho, an association of local governments that plans for the future of Ada and Canyon Counties.