Matt Stoll

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Do you plan for the future? I’m not talking about next week’s grocery list, or next year’s vacation, but the long-term future — 10, 20, or even 30 years out?

COMPASS, the Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho, shoulders that task for the transportation system for the Treasure Valley. The agency, an association of local governments in Ada and Canyon Counties, plans for the transportation needs for 20 – 30 years into the future. We are now finalizing the next iteration of that long-range plan, to look to the year 2050, and are seeking your feedback.

Matt Stoll is the executive director of the Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho, an association of local governments that plans for the future of Ada and Canyon Counties.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments