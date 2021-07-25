The 2020-21 school year was a long year for Idaho school districts. The pandemic wrought havoc on everyone, including students, parents, teachers, administrators, and school boards. Masks and school closures sparked controversy among those in favor and those against, and educators felt the brunt of “never making the right decision”. But they persevered, and the last few months of the school year appeared to bring light at the end of the tunnel.
What should have been a time of healing and preparation for next school year was not to be. As part of a national campaign to discredit public education, the Idaho Freedom Foundation and its state-level partners launched an all-out attack on educators, who have, in the words of the IFF leader, been responsible for the “left’s unchecked radicalization of young people that has been unfolding for years in the government indoctrination camps we call public schools.” Their objective was and is to divide communities and sow dissent. As former Chief Justice of the Idaho Supreme Court Jim Jones wrote in an op-ed a few weeks ago, the IFF wants to end public schools. Their leader has been open about it, noting that K-12 education is “the most virulent form of socialism (and indoctrination thereto) in America today”. But let’s be clear here: their campaign against “indoctrination” is really about spreading disinformation and breeding distrust, and in making people believe that public schools have no valuable function in society. However, the necessity of public schools is in “preserving the stability of a republican form of government depending mainly on the intelligence of the people”... as specified in the Idaho Constitution, Article IX, Section 1.
So with the advent of the push to abolish “indoctrination” in public schools, Idaho’s legislature passed a law which outlawed the teaching of concepts that are supposedly part of Critical Race Theory (CRT), without providing a definition for it. Most teachers had never heard the term Critical Race Theory until they read it was banned. The primary accomplishments of the bill were to create distrust, scare teachers, and to make them think twice about teaching critical thinking. It was and is a woefully misguided solution in search of a problem.
But the IFF would have you believe that: “Our schools have downplayed the importance of liberty and a free society. Students hear next to nothing about the roles capitalism and private property have played in American prosperity. But they’ve read and heard plenty of positive portrayals of socialism, Marxism, and communism.” These are the musings of people who have never darkened the door of an Idaho public school classroom. If they had, they would see what the people of Idaho already know: that our teachers, school board members, administrators and support personnel are patriotic, good-hearted citizens who teach and serve out of love for the students of their communities.
This kind of rhetoric from the IFF is inflammatory and dangerous, and as a result we now have an “Indoctrination Commission” led by two candidates for political office devoted to “rooting out” the supposed activities described by the IFF, even though the written standards established for our kids are clearly stated.
All of this is rhetorical overreach. Idaho legislators often use “local control” as a moniker when it is convenient, but the Indoctrination Commission is certainly a big government committee. Idaho parents have never been shy about expressing their displeasure with curricula to their locally elected school board. Issues are taken care of at the local level by locally elected officials, and that’s how it should be. So instead of condemning educators and school board members, let’s thank them for the work they have done during the difficult time of the pandemic, and confirm our faith in them. And let’s tell legislators that we care about our educators and want them treated fairly and paid well.
And, finally, let’s return local control to our communities and our elected school boards, and stop giving credence to special interest groups trying to divide our communities.