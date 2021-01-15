What’s a girl to do? Before the pandemic teen girls were already three times as likely to be cyberbullied as their boy counterparts. Now, more time online and less time in person with friends and mentors may put teen girls at greater risk, including for mental health challenges such as anxiety and depression.
In a 45-state national study conducted by teen Girl Scout researchers in summer 2020, 84% of girls reported feeling stressed about their future and pandemic-related effects.
While the study focused on teen Girl Scouts, the findings appear applicable to youth broadly and informative to those who care about them. Our teen leaders are speaking out and asking adults to take notice about issues they and their peers are experiencing.
The Gen Z researchers’ top two recommendations are: breaking down stigma about mental health challenges, and encouraging open conversations among teens, peers and the adults in their lives.
The 10 girls who co-conducted the study, “Girls Speak Out About Mental Health,” are national advisors to the Girl Scouts of the U.S.A., and their work was conducted under the auspices of the Girl Scout Research Institute. The researchers also recommended creating programs to help girls delve into mental health issues, learning self-care and peer support, and training for adult volunteers.
Although no Idaho Girl Scouts were on the research team, our girl-led southern Idaho Teen Advisory Council is translating the recommendations into action. They are hosting a “Mission: Mental Health” virtual workshop for up to 50 high school girls across southern Idaho and beyond, on February 5, at 5 p.m. All high school girls are invited (please pre-register) and do not need to be a Girl Scout member.
Our teen leaders will host a panel of guests with knowledge on mental health and the stigma surrounding it, and will share ideas on how to stay mentally healthy, how to help friends who might be struggling, and how to learn tools such as yoga or meditation.
Other best practices identified in the study may provide guidance to those who work with youth. Two-thirds of study participants felt like Girl Scouts supports their mental health, citing that it provides: a safe space; a program that teaches leadership, courage, confidence and character; social support and friendships; supportive adult relationships; and consistency and comfort in a time of change.
“Girl Scouts has been helpful to my mental health because of the meaningful connections and relationships I have been able to form,” said one study participant. “It did a good job of moving online and providing some normalcy in these difficult times,” said another.
A standout finding of the study was the vital role of mentors (troop leaders), which 77% of respondents identified as an aspect of Girl Scouting most supportive to their mental health. Thank you to all adult volunteers for being there for our youth during these unprecedented times that affect you too.
Keeping young people connected in a supportive community is essential. At our Girl Scout council, we welcome everyone and remove any barriers (financial or other) for any K-12 girl or adult volunteer (guys included) who wants to be the mentor girls are telling us they need. We provide all the training.
I also invite anyone working with youth to review the girls’ mental health study for more tools and ideas you can use in your own work. Our girls have wisdom to share, on behalf of their sisters and fellow youth, and they are asking us to listen.