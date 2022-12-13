Tom Luna Headshot.jpg

Tom Luna

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Donald Trump could be remembered as one of the most successful one term presidents in history. Historic tax cuts, unparalleled deregulation, three Supreme Court appointments, securing the border, a robust economy, making the U.S. energy independent, the list goes on.

But Trump won’t be remembered that way. Instead, he will be remembered for his abrasive personality and character flaws. Sadly, he only has himself to blame.

Tom Luna is the former chairman of the Idaho Republican Party.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments