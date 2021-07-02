On this Independence Day, I hope each of us will pause, for at least a moment, and reflect on these words from our Declaration of Independence, words that should be familiar to all Americans — “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” Although you may recognize these famous phrases of American history, when was the last time you paused to consider their meaning?
Before they unified as “Americans”, the early western settlers escaped Europe in search of a new life in the Americas. They fled their homelands in search of freedom, equality, representation, opportunity, and those values are expressed in the Declaration of Independence. Because they had experienced tyranny and oppression first hand, early Americans understood and cherished the values of inalienable, God-given rights and individual freedom.
Though Independence Day has been celebrated in the United States on the fourth of July since 1777, patriotic celebrations across America became widespread following the war of 1812. On June 28, 1870 congress passed a law making Independence Day a federal holiday. Today Independence Day is one of the most important non-religious holidays of the year.
Independence Day is an opportunity for Americans to remember our founders’ call for unity and freedom from oppression that they so eloquently expressed. In a nation so politically charged and divided we must remember — there is more that unites us than divides us. We must set aside our differences and celebrate the beauty that is America and all it has to offer.
We place our hands over our hearts and pledge allegiance to “the flag” and “to the republic for which it stands”. We pledge to be “one nation, under God, INDIVISIBLE, with liberty and justice for all”. I looked up the definition of indivisible. It means impossible to divide or separate. Folks, as a nation we cannot allow ourselves to become divided or separated. It will be through unity that we will assure “liberty and justice for all”.
On this Independence Day, let’s set aside our differences and not allow ourselves or our nation to be divided or separated. There will always be disagreements and disputes, and sometimes spirited discussions will take the reigns. When the smoke clears, we need to look no further than our founding documents and the truths they hold for reminders of the beauty of this experiment we call America and the “land of the free and the home of the brave”!
In reviewing history, the United States is a relatively young nation. It’s okay to admit that we have faults, and that we’re not perfect. But our country is only as good as the people and the effort invested to protect our Republic. Our goal must be to achieve unity. This is not Republican or Democratic unity but American unity.
This independence day, raise your American flags high, celebrate our freedoms, spend time with friends and family, teach the next generation about the privileges we enjoy, and reflect on America’s challenging road that led to our prosperity. Most importantly, let’s look forward to America’s bright future. Let’s celebrate the United States of America as our home and the greatest nation in the history of the world.