Every 10 years, following the census, states across the country redraw their political maps in order to ensure that every legislative and congressional district is equal in population. Although many have speculated about the process, redistricting has a very simple and foundational purpose — to ensure every voter is guaranteed equal representation at the ballot box.
The population of a state can change a lot over ten-years and that’s especially true in a fast-growing state like Idaho. As people move into our state or internally relocate, the makeup of our communities can change a lot. In order to guarantee every Idahoan’s constitutional right to equal protection and representation under the law, a Bipartisan Redistricting Commission is appointed and tasked with the responsibility of redrawing legislative boundaries as well as boundaries for our two US congregational districts. This Commission is made up of six Idahoans, three Republicans and three Democrats. They are appointed by their party leadership and must complete their work in 90 days.
The work and the decisions made by these six commissioners are bound by a few key principles found in our US Constitution and Idaho’s State Constitution. First, the commission must ensure equal protection across districts and regions. Equal protection is representation where one district’s voters do not have a population advantage giving them unfair influence and control over other districts. The recently approved redistricting plan guarantees this protection by only having a maximum population difference of about 5% between districts. Other factors that must be considered include minimizing the number of county splits, protecting communities of interest, and ensuring contiguous districts.
Idaho’s new redistricting plan reminds me of the old Clint Eastwood movie ‘the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly’.
The Good — The commission adhered to the constitutional process outlined at the federal and state level and they provided unprecedented opportunity for stakeholders to engage in this process. They unanimously approved a legislative map that was also unanimously upheld by the Idaho Supreme Court. Process matters and Idahoans should have confidence that the process was transparent and conducted with integrity.
The Bad – While Idaho continues to be the fastest growing state in the nation, our growth has not been even distributed geographically. Consequently, in the fastest growing parts of Idaho, legislative districts are becoming geographically smaller, while other regions of our state that are growing slower or are even experiencing declining growth, legislative districts are becoming geographically larger.
and The Ugly —Regardless of sound process, and transparent results, there is an ugly side of redistricting. When new maps are drawn, legislative boundaries change, and it’s inevitable that some very qualified and effective legislators will find themselves redistricted into the same legislative district and many will end up running for re-election against a friend and colleague.
The new legislative map unanimously adopted by the commission and unanimously upheld by Idaho’s Supreme Court, is now the law and will be for the next 10 ten years. While there will undoubtedly be some growing pains that accompany the adoption of a new map, we should all recognize that nobody, including me, was entirely happy with every result, but perhaps that’s the hallmark of a well-crafted map.
What we can admire is that the redistricting commission focused on equal protection and representation for all the citizens of Idaho regardless of what part of our beautiful state they live in. The unique principle of ‘One Person, One Vote’ is a principle upon which our nation was founded. Redistricting assures that this founding principle remains intact today and going forward.