Dear Governor Little and dedicated members of the COVID-19 work group,
First and foremost, on behalf of Idaho’s Internal Medicine Physicians, the Idaho Chapter of the American College of Physicians (ACP) would like to thank you for the work you have done to guide Idaho through this pandemic. ACP is a society of internal medicine specialists and subspecialists. It is the largest medical specialty society in the world with 163,000 members. Internal medicine physicians apply scientific knowledge and clinical expertise to the diagnosis, treatment, and compassionate care of the adults across the spectrum from health to complex illness. In Idaho, we are serving on the front lines managing patients suffering from COVID-19 in the hospital and outpatient setting.
Like you, we are concerned about the rising numbers of cases in our state. We are alarmed at the effect the pandemic is having on the physical and emotion health of Idahoans. In addition to the devastating effects of COVID on the body itself, we are also concerned about the rise in mental illness such as depression and substance abuse. We must address the spread of this infection. We advocate the following:
Statewide mandatory wearing of surgical or cloth masks in community settings when physical distancing is not possible
“ACP supports wearing surgical or cloth masks by the public in community settings when physical distancing is not possible, and believes that authorities may appropriately require it as a component of a comprehensive public health strategy to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19. The strategy should also incorporate physical distancing, education about appropriate mask use (e.g., types of face coverings, application, safe use, and disposal), promotion of preventive hygiene protocols, and widespread diagnostic testing and contact tracing.” http://www.acponline.org/
Continued support Medicaid funding
“Medicaid is a crucial component of the nation’s response to COVID-19. It is important that states take action to close coverage gaps and encourage physician participation so that COVID-19 testing and treatment and other medically necessary services are available to those who need it.” http://www.acponline.org/
Expansion of testing to include those who are asymptomatic
“In the early stages of a partial resumption of economic and social activities, communities should ramp up capacity to screen high-risk asymptomatic populations with targeted approaches that are tailored to the community’s specific demographics, economy, and infrastructure. High-risk populations should generally be defined as those with a high risk of transmission. Communities should roll out screening to more asymptomatic populations as resources allow, with the ultimate goal of gradually screening the general population. http://www.acponline.org/
Continue statewide education on social distancing and hygiene
We feel that if these measures are in place Idaho can effectively begin to control this outbreak. We support our hospital and health policy leaders who have also encouraged similar efforts. We must make a change to prevent deaths and disability from COVID in Idaho.
Thank you for considering these recommendations.