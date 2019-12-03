Who else shares my exhaustion with local election runoffs? Boise voted for its mayor weeks ago, and yet we will have to vote again on December 3rd. I love following politics, and local races are my favorite to analyze. Even for the most interested and passionate observers, we have to admit that we are ready to move on from the 2019 mayoral race. This runoff is expensive, time-consuming, and is delaying the eventual winner from critical transition planning and policy formation. There is a solution — Ranked Choice Voting (RCV).
Ranked Choice Voting (sometimes called an automatic runoff system) means that voters list all candidates running for an office in order of preference. If no candidate receives a majority of first-place votes, how voters ranked candidates is used to determine the person with the most support. There are several different ways to do this. One system tosses out the candidate with the lowest first-place votes and recounts the ballots. Other systems can apply point totals to ranks and determine who has more support on aggregate. If this sounds gimmicky, Maine moved to an RCV system in 2016 and New York City moved to the system this year. It is more than just a political science thought experiment, RCV is being implemented in local elections across the country.
RCV systems have mixed support in the academic and professional political communities and it is important to note that it is not without flaws. For example, imagine two radical fringe candidates running in the same race. How does a voter decide which detestable person is second-worst? Additionally, this system might be confusing for people who have simply filled in boxes their entire voting lives. The complexity of the process might frustrate some people to the point where they do not vote. However, I would like to offer an argument for why local Idaho elections should move to a RCV system.
First, RCV is a more efficient process and much cheaper than using runoffs. Look in this paper this month to see how much the mayoral runoff will cost the city of Boise. It also prevents “spoiler” candidates from splitting the votes from a larger voting bloc, handing the election to a more organized minority base. More importantly, RCV promotes civility. It can lead candidates away from the far-right and far-left of their bases. Candidates can host their opponents’ supporters and rather than trying to change their mind, they can simply lobby for why they should get their second-place rank. Candidates know they must campaign to win the election, but also not to lose the runoff. Races become more than just pandering to an activist base for money and support. Also, RCV allows voters to express more than an all-or-nothing political choice. We are all complicated individuals with a unique basket of political preferences and being able to rank candidates can offer people a choice for when a candidate does not perfectly personify their policy preferences.
If I haven’t convinced anyone of the merits of RCV, consider this — imagine if the current Democratic presidential primary was held nationwide on one day and party members ranked their favorite candidates top to bottom. No yearlong political marathon. No small Midwestern state playing kingmaker and Democrats could offer strong support to multiple candidates they may find appealing.
Our politics today are controversial, divisive, and often expressed in maximalist terms. We can blame a lot of things for this incivility. One cause is all-or-nothing voting systems. It is time Idaho voters had the freedom to express more of themselves at the ballot box.