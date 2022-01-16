As the state of Idaho continues to grow rapidly, it’s crucial that we invest in our collective future. Few investments offer a greater return for both taxpayers and our students than the University of Idaho.
Beyond the more than $1 billion in economic impact and over 23,000 direct and indirect jobs delivered to Idaho each year, U of I provides tremendous value by preparing tomorrow’s workforce and conducting research that powers industry and strengthens communities.
For every dollar invested in higher education in Idaho, taxpayers gain $1.80 in added tax revenue and public sector savings. And our society as a whole gains $5.10 in added income and social savings, according to a 2021 economic analysis.
Our students also generate a noteworthy return on their investment. U of I was ranked the No. 1 best value public institution in the West by U.S. News and World Report in 2021 for the second year in a row. Furthermore, we were ranked No. 2 nationally behind only the University of North Carolina and that ranking is based on our out-of-state tuition. Idaho citizens get an even better bang for their buck! Even after taking into consideration lost wages while attending the university, the stream of higher salaries earned by graduates generates an internal rate of return of 13.9%, above most private investment alternatives.
Our hard-working students gain hands on experience outside the classroom. Idaho industry leaders tell us they value our graduates and their ability to step in and contribute from day one on the job. Our grads earn higher starting salaries than those of any public university in Idaho.
Idaho industries, communities and individuals also benefit from our research, extension programs and partnerships. Our research produces higher yields for our farmers and higher quality dairy and food producer inputs. It safeguards our communities from forest and rangeland fires, defends our energy infrastructure and finds ways to protect our water, air and soil to support sustainability.
As one of the fastest growing states in the country, Idaho needs U of I graduates in health care, education, natural resource management, engineering, business, government and beyond. About 40% of our students are the first in their families to attend college. Higher education transforms lives, often for generations to follow.
We work hard to serve and bring value to communities throughout Idaho, to reach all of its citizens, not just our students and alumni. Each of our sister institutions can make a similar case for their college or university. Public higher education is a worthy investment for the future of our great state. By providing a skilled, educated workforce, U of I and our partners in higher ed advance our state forward. Legislative support for higher education is more important than ever.
As the Idaho legislature reconvenes, let your representatives know that it is time to reinvest in higher education. It’s not only a great investment, our future depends on it.