The legislatures’ inability to provide guidance on property tax is somewhat troubling as most seemed to be as confused as the taxpayer was when opening their property tax (PT) bill. With the primary election behind us it is imperative that whoever is elected concentrate on (PT) remediation at all levels from the taxing district (TD) to the state legislature. Astoundingly, none seemed to understand the problem from the cities through the Senate, the House or the lobbyists. The only legislator I heard speak knowledgeably on the subject was Robert Anderst and he quit. We finally contacted Alan Dornfest with the Idaho State Tax Commission (ISTC) to clarify the issue concerning New Construction and its application to taxes. The bill the House prepared to freeze property taxes for a year, while a legislative interim committee studied the issue, was killed when the Senate through ignorance or intent amended this bill knowing the House would not accept the amendments. Consequently, property taxes on your home will rise again this year. Data from national real estate firms show residential property in Canyon County (CC) during the past year has appreciated 10.1% which is a good indicator of the increase we can expect.
We researched the problem in depth and here are the issues. The reason PT increased enormously is the application of the levies. All property taxes are budget derived. TD’s prepare budgets each year which are scrutinized, rejected or approved by the ISTC. The cumulative total of their budgets is divided by the total non-exempt value of each district which develops the levy.
There are three categories of property valuation, Agriculture, Commercial and Residential. Out of state investors caused Residential prices to increase dramatically, but neither Commercial nor Agriculture did increase. In Ada County last years’ Residential share of the total levy went up 16% in value, Commercial went down 4% and Agriculture went down 16%, this shifted the tax burden to residential and is the reason your PT’s increased up to 13+-%. In Canyon County 68% of the budget was shifted to Residential and will again this year.
Things to consider:
All three categories have legislative protection from paying their full share. Residential has the Homeowners Exemption (HE) which is at present up to $100,000. Due to appreciation the HE needs to be indexed or calculated as a percentage of the value.
During 2006, a summer emergency session of the Legislature removed our schools Maintenance and Operations (M&O) from PT and replaced it with a 1% increase in sales tax. At the time it cut PT by $200Million, but by 2019 schools needing adequate funding for M&O passed levies raising PT by $214,000,000. The 1% of the sales tax to pay for M&O equaled $316,000,000. This is a combined single year tax increase of $530,000,000 for schools and requires a clear explanation and reevaluation.
The Circuit Breaker allows a reduction in property tax of $1,320.00 per year for those on low income. The money to pay for this comes from state sales tax and is forgiven. This amounted to $18,331,453.21 in 2019. This is a direct transfer of state taxes to the heirs of the owner and should be a lien on the property.
Agriculture should be protected, but cities exceeding 30,000 population should tax all lands within the impact zones at highest and best use.
The ISTC should be required to develop a common level description of a TD’s budget process and application of taxes.
All taxing district budgets should never exceed the national Cost of Living per year