Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Women are second class citizens. That’s the message Sen. Chuck Winder and Rep. Scott Bedke are sending in their motion to reconsider Judge Winmill’s extremely narrow stay of Idaho’s abortion ban. The two legislators will pay out hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars solely to put the lives of women at dire risk if they have serious pregnancy complications.

Judge Winmill’s stay, issued Aug. 24, was extremely limited in scope. It applies only to emergency medical treatment in a hospital when a pregnant woman faces grave bodily harm unless she can have an abortion — harm such as amputation, paralysis, major damage to body organs, permanent infertility, life threatening infection and possibility of death. Federal law requires treatment in such cases, and Judge Winmill found that Idaho’s law unconstitutionally conflicts in those emergency circumstances. All other non-emergency abortions remain banned under his order.

Melissa Wintrow is the District 19 senator and Ilana Rubel is a District 18 representative, Seat A.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments