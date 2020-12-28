What if you were hanging on the edge of a cliff and your friend leaned down and started rapping hard on your fingers, at the same time telling you it will be alright? Unfortunately, that’s what some Idaho politicians are doing to citizens trying to access vital services amid this pandemic to keep from completely falling off the edge of a financial cliff.
In fact, in the face of unprecedented revenue surpluses, last week Gov. Brad Little proposed a tax cut, transportation spending and an inappreciable tip of the hat to education, instead of investing in our state and citizens when we need it most. There was no specific mention about how we can support teachers stretched beyond capacity, nor on how to support the strain on our health care system beyond trying to bribe unmasked Idahoans to take heed and do the right thing or their tax cuts will be eaten up in the health care system. There was also no clarification about who would receive a tax cut, leaving Idahoans worrying they’ll be paying more taxes to supplement additional cuts for the wealthiest taxpayers.
I won’t ask politicians to read between the lines, I will spell it out: We need to invest in our health care systems, workers and facilities, as well as housing preservation. Hospitals are on the brink of rationing care due to the rise COVID-19 cases, because we can’t require a simple facial covering and limit social gatherings. And yet, Republican leaders are discussing how they can gut funding toward health care, like Medicaid, at a time when it’s most needed.
It also looks like the governor will ask the Legislature to slash the state’s budget again despite the revenue surplus. Those cuts mean fewer services, longer lines, reduced customer service and less access to the things you need. After cutting vital spending across agencies last year and earlier this year, state agencies are hanging on by a thread — and so are our citizens. I’ve received emails from people who can barely make a living, pay the rent or find medical care, especially elderly folks in independent-living situations who can’t find in-home services due to the nursing shortage and wage crisis.
Excessive budget cuts, a revenue surplus, increased federal funding and an uncontrolled pandemic have not convinced the Republican leadership to invest in programs that keep Idahoans healthy, improve our economic resilience, prepare students for a competitive workforce and save lives.
The Idaho Legislature is hoarding taxpayer dollars, while asking residents to keep hanging on with no real promise of relief. The dollars in the state’s General Fund are our tax dollars, and the Legislature should use that money to reinvest in our communities when we need it most.
Currently, we have $630 million in estimated excess revenue, $600 million in rainy day/reserve funds, over $100 million sequestered in the internet sales tax fund, and after a recent decision by the Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee, $150 million freed up in the General Fund from federal reimbursements for public health and safety.
Idaho will not be safer with fewer medical staff, people insured or hospital resources, as well as more people homeless. Schools also won’t be able to get students up to speed after this tumultuous year if they don’t have enough teachers or other education resources because of paper-thin funding.
Idahoans are hanging on for dear life, and Republican politicians need to do more than strategize better ways to push us off the edge of the cliff. We need to invest in our citizens and lend a hand up in this overwhelming crisis.