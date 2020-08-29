School boards face a difficult challenge as they consider when and how to open schools for in-person classes. As a physician, I agree with those public health districts that have made the assessment that there is an excessive level of community spread such that schools should not hold classes on campus, but rather remotely. However, I agree that physicians are not and should not be making the reopening decisions for schools.
However, once schools determine that they are going to open, I wish they would consult with physicians and public health experts to review and, as Dr. Jim Souza calls it, “stress test” their operational plans. If the decision is made to proceed with reopening, even if that is not the decision that us physicians would make, at least let us help you make sure you are the best prepared you possibly can be for the challenges schools will inevitably face.
I advised one school’s leaders by Zoom to review their plan with them and just ask questions — how are you going to handle this situation and what will you do if this occurs? Although these leaders had been very thoughtful and actually had a very well-developed plan, school leaders are not usually doctors or public health experts, and there are things they did not think about. This gave these leaders a chance to close those gaps and strengthen their plan before opening. As I have said before, planning to open is the easy part. The tough part is the ongoing operational plan that gives you the best shot at remaining open.
I am advising another school that doesn’t already have the well-developed plan that the school I mentioned above does. So, we are taking a different approach. We will do a walk-through with the principal, the school nurse, the building maintenance staff, a classroom teacher, and the teachers or staff who will oversee programs that are not traditional classroom activities — choir, band, physical education, sports and athletics, cheerleading, etc., because each of these presents unique additional risks, and we will develop the operational plan. This school is in one of the areas of greatest transmission of the virus in the state. I wish they were not opening for in-person classes, but the decision having been made to do so, my role will merely be to try to help them have the best shot at being successful.
While educators rightly focus on what will happen in the classroom, and how to protect students and teachers, my focus will be on all the other things that they likely have not considered. For example, given all the misinformation out there, what will be done to educate students, parents and teachers before the first day on campus? We need to make sure that everyone understands how the virus is transmitted, how that can be prevented and what the school’s policies and procedures will be before anyone steps on campus. While school leaders likely have been focusing on inside the building, I will start in the parking lot/drive way. One can imagine students showing up with time to spare before classes begin, seeing their friends that they have not seen since March and congregating, hugging and talking and laughing in the parking lot or in the front of the school. And, just like that, despite the school’s excellent plans about distancing and wearing masks, we have children walking through the front door of school that just got infected.
We have to think broader than just the identified activity, to everything associated with that activity. Here’s one example. A parent asked me if swimming was a safe sport for her son. The answer is that a student swimming in swim lanes in a pool in of itself should be one of the least exposure-prone sports. But, if you tell me that the team is going to meet with the coach without masks, if you tell me they will have away games and students are going to ride on a bus or carpool, or if you tell me while one student is swimming, the others will stand on the side of the pool together without masks and be cheering their teammate on (yelling increases both the amount of virus and the distance droplets can travel), my answer has just gone from low risk to very high risk. These are the kinds of things that a physician or public health expert can help schools prepare for and decrease the risks of an outbreak, which in many of our districts, is already going to be quite high.