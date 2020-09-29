I’m 17, and a senior at One Stone, a high school in Boise. I love learning about reptiles, volunteering with foster kids, and working to end homelessness. I was raised in the LDS Church. What not everyone knows about me is that I’m also a transgender man, and like too many LGBTQ youth, I’ve struggled with suicide.
Throughout my childhood, I felt different. When I was 12, I read a post about the meaning of “transgender” — finally something that sounded like me. I confided in my older sister, who convinced me to tell my parents. Doing so was the first step in saving my life, though it wasn’t easy. According to 2019 statistics from the Trevor Project, 1.8% of American youth identify as transgender, and some 35% of those had attempted suicide within the past year of being surveyed, versus 7% of our cisgender peers.
My parents reacted better than most. They said they didn’t really know what being transgender meant, but they would love me no matter what. When I began to present in a way that made me feel comfortable, kids bullied me. It happened mostly online, calling me “it," misgendering me, and telling me I should kill myself.
During PE, I was forced to use the girls’ locker room. A counselor got the school to let me use the nurse’s bathroom, but that made me stand out more. In class, my PE teacher made me take off my jacket. Everyone saw my injuries from cutting with razor blades. This further ostracized me and contributed to my isolation, anxiety and depression.
During this time, my family left the LDS church. It was deeply sad for my mom because the church was very important to her. I appreciate to this day that they wanted to find a church that would embrace me.
By the time I turned 14, my parents were pretty worried. My dad is a professor and was doing an exchange program in Costa Rica, so the whole family went. My sister and I stayed with a Costa Rican family, and I began to request that people start calling me by my name, Calvin.
Being in such a joyful, accepting environment helped me figure out who I was. For so long, my life was about survival. In Costa Rica, I met new people and shed old friends. I further confided in my parents about the bullying and self-harm. When we returned to Boise, I discovered One Stone, where I found people I could connect with.
I’m obviously not a parent yet, but I can imagine how scary it must be to have a child who is feeling suicidal. One of the best things parents can do if they suspect their child is suicidal is to just ask. When parents are afraid to talk directly about suicide or self-harm, it makes kids feel even more like outsiders. Call the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline and find out the risk factors and warning signs. Parents should also learn the difference between cutting and being suicidal. There were very few times I was cutting to attempt suicide; mostly, it was to end the emotional turmoil with physical pain.
As I begin to imagine my future beyond high school, I’m thankful to be in a much better place. Giving back to my community through service projects at One Stone gives me a sense of self. My experience as a teenager with mental illness has inspired me to someday become a foster parent. I’m excited to attend Boise State next year and pursue a career that makes the world a better place.