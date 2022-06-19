Like many Americans, I was shocked by the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were gunned down at an elementary school. As a former teacher and professor of education at Idaho State University, it saddens me to see how our schools have become killing grounds.
I’ve searched for answers, ways to stop the plague of mass shootings in our nation. There’s been much discussion in the media about the difficulty of passing federal gun control legislation, but few have faulted the justice system for blocking gun control laws. Last month though, the Ninth District Court of Appeals struck down a California law that banned the sales of semi-automatic weapons to people under the age of 21. The gunman who used a semi-automatic weapon at Uvalde was 18. Outraged, I wondered who the justices that ruled against the California law?
The lead opinion for that ruling came from an Idaho judge, Ryan D. Nelson. Judge Nelson is from Idaho Falls and was appointed to the Court of Appeals in 2018 by former president Donald Trump. Judge Nelson said the California ban infringed on the second amendment right to bear arms, of those ages 18-21. “America would not exist today without the heroism of young adults who fought in the Revolutionary War,” wrote Judge Nelson.
I would agree with our Idaho justice, war is the one suitable place for assault weapons. But to extrapolate a casual, civilian use for these massively destructive guns, especially among our young people, is a bridge too far for me. My son was in the marines at the start of the Gulf War, and I know that young men and women in the military are highly trained to handle semi-automatic weapons. They become professionals. But they are also always under the command of, and accountable to, leaders who have more years of service and experience than they do. Further, the weapons these young soldiers use are regulated, watched over, and tracked. There may not be gun control in our cities and towns, but there certainly is in our military.
Though I live in south-central Idaho, I taught some years for Idaho State near Judge Nelson’s hometown in eastern Idaho. As an assistant professor at ISU, I published research having to do with the young adult mind. Our ability to reason comes from the prefrontal cortex which is not fully developed in humans until about the second decade or 20 years of age. Young adults can be less rational and more impulsive. Because of this, I have never understood the justification for allowing our non-military youth to own semi-automatic, combat-style weapons.
In 1994 legislation was passed to ban assault weapons like the AR-15, the gun used by the shooter at Uvalde. For the next decade, until 2004, mass shootings in America were down. This fact alone should be enough to consider a new assault weapon ban, at least for young people under the age of 21. “Hide from the shooter” should never be a game played on the school playground.