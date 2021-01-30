In 2018, the Idaho Legislature passed over $200 million dollars in income tax relief. In fiscally conservative Idaho, this tax relief was welcomed. Over the past few years, we have witnessed a new clamor for tax relief. But this time, it isn’t income tax relief that Idahoans are asking for. It’s property tax relief.
As county commissioners, we get it. Nobody likes property taxes. In growing areas of the state especially, property taxes are becoming an even heavier burden for homeowners and renters who end up paying property taxes indirectly through rent payments. We have heard time and time again that Idahoans are struggling with the rapid rise in property taxes thanks in large part to the rocketing rise in home values and unprecedented growth. Many of the services that counties provide are required by statute and/or the state constitution. This means counties cannot rely on budget cuts alone as a sound policy for providing tax relief. This does not mean property tax relief cannot be provided. Here are proposals we are confident would provide property tax relief.
Currently sheriffs are only allowed to charge a $5 administrative fee for driver’s licenses. In reality, it costs the sheriff’s office closer to $8 per license to cover the cost. Property taxpayers get stuck providing a subsidy to the licensee. The legislature could remedy this by raising the fee on drivers’ licenses. Property taxes should not need to subsidize services that should be paid directly by users.
More state funding for public defense and district courts could be used to off-set property taxes. While the state does provide some funding for these services, property taxpayers have to supplement to maintain these mandated services.
Giving counties the ability to implement a local option tax could also provide significant property tax relief especially in growing areas and areas that draw significant amounts of tourism. Currently, only resort communities with less than 10,000 people are allowed to collect local option tax. Granting this authority would allow counties to diversify revenues permitting us to be less reliant on property taxes as a key revenue source.
Re-indexing the homeowner’s exemption could also provide significant property tax relief to homeowners. Legislators indexed the homeowner’s exemption in 2006. In 2016, they removed this index even as home values were rising rapidly. The property tax burden shifted significantly onto the backs of homeowners. Re-indexing the homeowner’s exemption would provide immediate relief for many homeowners hit hardest with rising property taxes. Increasing access to the circuit breaker property tax relief program for those who may be struggling the most financially, could address more immediate taxpayer needs. This could especially aid older individuals on limited incomes.
Finally, Governor Little recently proposed a historic tax cut of over $400 million dollars. While income tax relief would be nice, that is not what most Idahoans are clamoring for. We support using online sales tax collections currently accruing at a record-breaking rate in the tax relief fund to provide significant property tax relief.
We urge the Idaho Legislature and Governor Little to work with us as your local partners remembering we county commissioners are the boots on the ground. We hear from our constituents daily. We too are homeowners. We are struggling to balance the financial needs of our counties with property tax relief that many Idahoans urgently need. Please help us provide significant property tax relief while also ensuring proper funding for the many services that counties are mandated to provide.