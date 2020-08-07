As a Nampa City Council member, I’m deeply disappointed by accusations being lobbied at the Nampa School District. The notion that they are neglecting our children and putting our kids at increased risk for abuse and sex trafficking is egregious and irresponsible.
The Nampa School District employees dedicate their lives to the education and support of our kids. They deeply invest in ensuring our kids basic needs are met, they connect kids and families to internal and external resources to support their physical and emotional health, and they spend hours outside of the classroom worrying about their students.
Data is being cherry-picked to support the narrative that the Nampa School District is harming our kids. Yes, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says reopening schools should be the default. However, they also say that when there is widespread community COVID transmission, virtual or hybrid options should be implemented.
That is exactly the very difficult data-driven decision our Nampa School District trustees had to make last week due to widespread, sustained community transmission. It is the prudent decision at this point, as supported by CDC and other expert guidance.
The CDC further adds guidance for communities to follow to reduce community spread: consistently wearing face coverings; maintaining appropriate physical distance; and frequently washing hands.
I can only surmise that this guidance wasn’t included in the posts blaming the school district because it speaks to individual responsibility and doesn’t support the narrative that lays the blame at the feet our school leaders.
Is this the scenario I had hoped for my daughter as she enters eighth grade? Absolutely not. She wants to be in the classroom with her teachers and peers, she wants to participate in sports, and she wants to spend time with her family and friends. I want her to as well.
But, she also understands these are unprecedented times that not one of us has asked for. She is also showing more grace and leadership than many of the adults I encounter.
Our collective community’s efforts will shape the school year for our kids. Why not reach out to thank Nampa School District leaders for the incredible efforts they make to support and invest in our kids? Why not thank Mayor Kling for her efforts to consistently promote sound guidance to reduce the spread of COVID?
Most importantly, why not be part of the solution that allows us to reopen schools and keep businesses open? Let’s model to our children that they are our absolute priority and we will all do our part to get them back to school and sports as soon as possible.
Mr. Rogers said, ‘My mother would say to me, Always look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’ I would submit we can aspire to take it a step further by BEING the helpers. We can do this together: our kids and community are depending on us.