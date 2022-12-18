Sen. Mike Crapo

Sen. Mike Crapo speaks with Idaho Press reporter Betsy Z. Russell during a Jan. 28 interview in Boise.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Many do not recall that Dec. 15 is an important anniversary for our government: we celebrate our Bill of Rights.

As Americans we are afforded certain rights illuminated in what is known as the Bill of Rights, the first 10 Amendments to our Constitution. They include our freedom of religion, speech, of the press, our right to peaceably assemble, and freedom to petition our government to address injustices. They spell out our right to bear arms, our protection from unreasonable searches and seizures and pledge fair treatment for those accused of wrongdoing. We proclaim Dec. 15 as Bill of Rights Day to reflect that three-fourths of the states had ratified those important first 10 Amendments by Dec. 15, 1791. In the more than 230 years since the ratification of the Bill of Rights, 17 more Amendments have been added to our Constitution, abolishing slavery, extending voting rights and more. These rights seem synonymous with our Constitution and our American principles. However, they have been fought for from the very beginning and are worthy of our celebration and protection along with our Constitution in which they are intertwined.

U.S. Senator for Idaho Mike Crapo serves as Republican Ranking Member of the Senate Finance Committee.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments