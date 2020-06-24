Undoubtedly the influence of COVID-19 can be observed across all Idaho communities. Many of us even have revealing stories that speak to how we are touched and were hurt by the pandemic then the brutal murder of a black man, George Floyd, happens. What can the senseless death of a black man mean in a rural Northwest state?
The small numbers of black people and other minorities in this state gives the false impression that none of us need to take notice of a single black man’s death. If we dismiss the need to know more about the issues surrounding this man’s life, then are we saying his life does not matter. Idaho’s population is made up of 81.7% white people with blacks representing a little under 1%. Latinx, brown people, are the largest minority group, 12.7% (Census, 2010). These demographics may sway some to sit idly on the side lines. While others choose to stand with guns and automatic weapons claiming they are protecting communities. Whom are they protecting? Fundamentally protecting a unilateral idealism to serve themselves, or those they represent, without considering how their actions can silence a minority voice. These actions create a subtle message valuing the majority’s anxieties while minimizing the need to make change for the silent minority.
As a Latinx woman, mother, I wonder if I could voice my outcry for the permeated injustices of black people and other underprivileged. Idaho imprisonment rates of black men are five times more likely than whites. Of course, the injustices are difficult to bear since it requires each of us to reflect how we might be contributing to this reality. The truth lies within the systemic problems essentially linked to the inherent racism within each of us. I am familiar with the discomfort of admitting this reality. Hearing this state may tempt some to even take count of the injustices they have tolerated and compare them to others to dismiss the need for change. The ability to make this choice demonstrates the privilege we each have.
In Idaho, for many, observing from afar the protests, and anguish of black people across the country have the ability to make meaningful changes to help those here. I believe a black man in Boise matters, so we need to take stalk with how we are helping or making the problem worse for residents here. If any of this information made you uncomfortable, I am glad. It is only when we are uncomfortable, we can have growth. Within this uneasiness, I invite you to explore what this means for you by exploring the following:
- Engage in a personal examination of your privilege. Fight against the idea that you do not see privilege in your life by examining where you feel comfortable and where you are uncomfortable.
- Learn more about the national events, Black Lives Matters and Idaho events or interest groups focused on supporting equitable inclusion.
- I can speak as a Latinx woman and one of the hardest things to do is to have to explain my reality to another white person and even harder to justify my truth. If you get an opportunity to hear a black person’s story, I urge you to accept their narrative with how it is presented even when it goes against everything you have experienced. Listen to understand and maybe you will get a glimpse of their reality!
Complacency is the enemy of change and movement can only be made with each of us doing our part. I invite you to sit with the discomfort.