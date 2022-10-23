Toni Ferro.jpg

Some of the hardest conversations we have had during the 10,000 doorknocks of our two campaigns are with senior citizens who are on fixed incomes and fear being taxed out of their homes. We meet them in all parts of our districts. Their stories demand solutions, but the Legislature has instead made things more difficult for seniors. Here’s how we got here and what we can do about it.

In 2016, the Legislature passed HB431, which froze the homeowners’ property tax exemption, shifting a larger share of property taxes to Idahoans. Despite discussion since then about what can be done to provide real property tax relief, the Legislature has done very little — leaving homeowners to struggle. One group though, has suffered more than others at the hands of their Legislature —our seniors on fixed incomes.

Toni Ferro graduated from Caldwell High School, worked as a project manager in the high-tech industry for over a decade, and has a PhD from the College of Engineering at the University of Washington. She is running for State Senate in District 11, Caldwell.

