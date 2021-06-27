There are many reasons for Idahoans to be pleased with the results of the historically long session, and this includes passing critical legislation to reform ballot initiatives that ensure every voter in Idaho is heard!
To be clear, senate bill 1110, known as the ballot initiative bill, isn’t about making it harder or easier to get a measure on the ballot. This is about fairness. It’s about making sure that regardless of where you live your voice is recognized and heard. Prior to this legislation, activists were required to obtain signatures from just six percent of voters in only 18 of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts. With this new law, they must now gather at least six percent in all 35 districts. Why is this important? Because a person’s zip code should not determine the volume of their voice.
Despite guaranteeing equity, this law has been met with typical opposition from Idaho liberals claiming it makes the ballot initiative process harder and nearly impossible. Not true. Regardless of what you hear from certain liberal media outlets, this is not a movement to stifle voices in our government. In fact, the opposite is true. Requiring Idahoans in all 35 legislative districts to be treated equally is more challenging, but it's absolutely critical if we want to protect every Idahoan’s voice. Whether you live in Ashton, Lewiston, Bonners Ferry, or the Treasure Valley, you deserve a say in the direction Idaho will go by requiring ballot initiatives to demonstrate broad representation and support across Idaho.
Most people are aware that the previous threshold was gathering signatures from 18 of 35 legislative districts. However, what most people don’t know is that you could meet this threshold by gathering signatures in only four counties: Ada, Canyon, Kootenai, and Bannock counties (Boise, Nampa, Coeur D’Alene, and Pocatello, respectively). Does gathering signatures from just four counties represent all of Idaho? Of course not! Should voices from only four counties control the voice of the remaining 40 counties? No!
The ballot initiative bill really does protect the voices of all Idahoans, especially those in rural communities. Under the old rules, activists only had to target urban centers throughout the state, and they could easily ignore rural Idaho and still gather enough signatures. That’s why Republican legislators, along with Governor Little, agreed that a more representative sample was needed before an initiative could be placed on the ballot. Not surprisingly, Reclaim Idaho, has now filed a lawsuit claiming that the bill is unconstitutional. Ultimately, the Idaho Supreme Court will decide on the case this summer.
Idaho truly is “the gem state”. People are flooding into Idaho seeking a fresh start in a conservative state. They know first hand that the promises Democrats made to voters in California, Oregon, and Washington (many accomplished through the initiative process) have fallen short and left living conditions untenable for their families and businesses. Thankfully, in Idaho, we are not dominated by urban cities. We cherish and respect voices from all corners of our state, and the ballot initiative is a strong step in maintaining that balance.
The Idaho Republican Party fully supports our legislators and Governor for standing firm on their decisions in passing senate bill 1110. We are proud of our Republican leaders in Idaho and their willingness to do the hard making difficult decisions to keep Idaho great.