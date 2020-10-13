The November election will soon be upon the Canyon County citizens, and they should knowledgeable regarding the proposals that will increase their property taxes.
One of those proposals is our insufficient county jail. Included in this proposal there will be discussions regarding the need, location and the cost. There is little doubt the jail is lacking in security, and more beds will be needed as Canyon County grows.
Our group, Concerned Citizens of Canyon County, were opponents to the 2019 jail bond initiative due to the location, facility size and extreme costs. As a group, we recognize the need for an adequate jail, which has caused us to continually study this issue. Our intent is to avoid another expensive, over-designed, larger than necessary, remotely located jail proposal, which would require a new sheriff’s station.
The logical conclusion from our consolidated and professional advice from detention experts is to build the jail on the present county campus in stages as the population expands. This can be accomplished in three phases on the present site.
Phase one: Remove the present elections building replace it with a 250-300 bed pod, as space allows, over a ground level parking and equipment area. Some of which could also be utilized for offices, treatment, transfer, and a laundry facility.
Phase two: Remove the tent and the North Wing of the unneeded Juvenile Jail and replace it with a 500-600 bed pod, built over a ground level parking and equipment area below. This expansion would include an enclosed footbridge over Twelfth Avenue for prisoners.
Phase three: Move the steel trailers to another location, or sell them, which would allow the construction of another 250-300 bed pod over the present lot.
This would leave the present Dale Haile building’s 321 beds for holding and pretrial prisoners or allow its removal allowing for expansion of courtrooms and commissioners offices, or reconstruction of a modern jail. With the Dale Haile Jail remaining this will provide a 1,321 to 1,521 bed jail facility providing adequate space for the next 30-year period.
How do we pay for this? With impact fees, and a smaller bond. The bond will be needed to pay for replacing the 122 beds that will be needed to be replaced when the tent is removed. Impact fees cannot be used to replace existing facilities, but impact fees can and should pay for any future expansion of our jail requirements, the construction and equipment. This will not raise our property taxes in the future.
Our county commissioners will need to pass an impact fee ordinance to pay for all future jail expansion. Impact fees are paid as part of the building permit cost for each new home or new commercial construction in Canyon County. Properly assessed they will pay for all new future jail construction required by population growth.
The average ratio in Idaho for jail beds is 2.68 beds for every 1,000 people. Using U.S. Census numbers, Canyon County could see 58,686 more people and 19,894 more homes in 10 years. This increased population will demand expanded jail facilities and the cost of these facilities should rightfully be paid for by that growth. If not paid for by the impact fees, this $38 million, plus or minus, cost for additional jail facilities will be tax transferred to and paid by your property taxes